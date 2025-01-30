‘Genuine care, not empty rhetoric’

–Dr. Persaud counters opposition’s claims with evidence of tangible, strategic support for vulnerable groups

IN a passionate defence of the government’s budgetary allocations, Human Services and Social Security Minister, Dr. Vindhya Persaud delivered a clear message: the government is doing more for the vulnerable population than ever before, while the A partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change opposition has failed to step up with any meaningful policies.

Bringing the curtains down on day four of the budget debate, Minister Persaud challenged her opposition colleague, Natasha Singh- Lewis to present facts rather than rhetoric to the national assembly.

Singh-Lewis contended that there have been significant shortcomings in providing support for vulnerable groups like the elderly by the government.

However, in a clear demonstration of its commitment to vulnerable groups, the government has allocated a record $58.5 billion in the 2025 national budget, with over 80 per cent of this amount directed towards supporting senior citizens and other vulnerable populations, Minister Persaud said.

She made compelling case for the government’s unwavering commitment to pensioners, outlining the incredible success of pension programmes that have seen the number of beneficiaries surge from over 50,000 to more than 76,000.

She further emphasised that pensioners have received free testing, subsidies for spectacles, and direct cash grants amounting to a staggering $5 billion in total.

“This is not just about giving money; this is about empowering our most vulnerable citizens,” Dr. Persaud stated passionately.

In sharp contrast, the opposition continues to sit on the sidelines, offering no tangible solutions or policies to support these vulnerable groups, she argued.

Despite numerous opportunities to introduce meaningful proposals, the opposition has failed to show up with real action.

“We’re not in the habit of coming like a magician with a hat and pulling out outlandish promises,” Dr. Persaud said, reminding of the APNU+AFC failed legacy.

Further elaborating and the government’s interventions, the Human Services and Social Security Minister revealed that of the total budget, $37 billion will go directly to old age pensioners.

This substantial allocation underscores the government’s ongoing efforts to ensure the financial security of the elderly, who have long been a priority for the administration.

In addition to pensions, another $42 billion will be earmarked for various forms of assistance to pensioners and other vulnerable citizens, including public assistance benefits, healthcare subsidies, and other targeted programmes.

This combined allocation is designed to provide holistic support, addressing not just financial needs but also health and well-being.

Dr. Persaud said: “That means that we care. I am not going to stand here with the temerity to tell any senior citizen that this is all that we will ever do, and this is the be all and end all. This government has consistently been escalating the pension but not only that, looking at how our pensioners access their service.”

Minister Persaud also pointed to the construction of a learning lab for persons living with disabilities and the introduction of a revolving fund for training and entrepreneurship.

She noted too that government has several supportive and assistive aids programmes for persons with disabilities, including wheelchairs, walkers, and hearing aids.

Further, Minister Persaud pointed to the government’s efforts to combat gender-based violence, including the development of a comprehensive Guyana model and the establishment of hope and justice centres; this is further supplemented by the expansion of shelters and the development of a gender-based violence policy framework.