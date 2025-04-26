Drainage, waste management, parking areas to be prioritised in next development phase

– VP Jagdeo

VICE President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has said that improving internal drainage systems and waste management will be one of the main focuses in the next term of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Administration.

Last week, the PPP rolled out a public discourse initiative, inviting Guyanese to share ideas that could shape the government’s 2025-2030 Manifesto.

During a news conference, on Thursday, at Freedom House, Dr Jagdeo, the PPP’s general secretary, revealed that thousands of suggestions were received, all positive and focused on improving lives.

One of the major issues highlighted was the state of internal drainage, particularly in Georgetown and surrounding communities. He explained to reporters that many drains are blocked due to years of neglect, poor construction, and unregulated infrastructure.

To address this, the government would examine the construction of concrete drainages in communities.

“We’d have to do major restructuring to get this done but that’s part of the plan …I can understand the concerns because I see a lot of it came in the suggestions,” he said.

While that is being examined, he reminded that the government has already provided the NDCs with heavy-duty equipment that should be used to clean and maintain drainage structures in the various communities.

Another priority includes waste management, which according to Dr Jagdeo, will be addressed through the establishment of garbage disposal sites in each Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC).

Dr Jagdeo noted, “this is part of the plan. We already have started rolling it out. It would be rolled out in earnest in the next five years, so I can understand this this preoccupation of so many people because they see this is a pressing problem now. But that will be addressed.”

Another sore issue brought forward was the urban congestion, that is currently inconveniencing vehicle users, especially in the city. While the government is constructing a designated area for heavy duty vehicles’ parking, Dr Jagdeo recognised the need for parking spaces for the ordinary people.

As such, the government intends to create 10,000 new parking spaces in Georgetown by upgrading roadside areas and pavements.

“It’s part of our …beautification plan for the city, not just trees but also upgrading parapets. It’s not just a Georgetown plan – it’s for the country. So, this is a really good suggestion and…we appreciate the ideas too because they just don’t mention parking but they are also suggesting solutions behind it.

We can’t put all of that in the manifesto but definitely I can I can assure you, that this is a priority focus for the future,” he affirmed.

As communities grow, there have been increased conflicts between residential and commercial activities. To this end, the PPP GS said the government is proposing the development of small business parks on the outskirts of villages to relocate workshops and enterprises, allowing them to expand without disturbing residents.

Touching on social services, he said digitisation will continue to be a major initiative, enabling easier access to pensions and public assistance.

Additionally, the school feeding programme will be expanded, and transportation support for students is under review, possibly through enhanced cash grants rather than direct transport services.

Plans are also underway for a development financing institution to support small businesses and broader financial inclusion, as the public interest in investment opportunities expands rapidly.

He emphasised too that the administration will focus heavily on land distribution and construction support to help more people achieve homeownership.

Dr Jagdeo also assured that in the next term, the Because We Care grants will increase significantly, including old-age pensions that will see increases in the next five years. He affirmed too that the taxes on vehicles are set to be reduced, while sport facilities will be improved nationwide.

“I think I think it’s commendable and that people are participating and [they have not submitted] not a single negative…thousands of suggestions … [that are] focused on changing lives to the better,” Dr Jagdeo stated. (DPI)