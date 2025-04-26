Centerville Office Support opens in Berbice, creates 200 new jobs

By Bebi Shafeah Oosman

The Centerville Office Support Inc., officially opened its doors at Number 75 Village, Corentyne, on Friday, hosting a two-day job fair aimed at boosting employment in Region Six.

Speaking at the launch, Senior Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr. Ashni Singh, reaffirmed the Government of Guyana’s commitment to ensuring that every citizen has access to economic opportunities, as outlined by President Irfaan Ali.

“When we say that we want to create opportunities for every single Guyanese person to uplift their life, we are speaking about education opportunities, training, employment, and entrepreneurial opportunities,” Dr Singh stated.

He underscored the government’s ongoing efforts to ensure that every citizen receives a quality education, and for those who did not complete high school, access to alternative training programmes are being made available.

Highlighting the recent telecommunications legislation, Dr Singh said that the new act has opened the sector to greater competition.

“It means more companies can invest in the telecommunications sector,” he explained. This development, he said, has already resulted in increased investments, such as the one by Centerville Office Support Inc.

Thanking the company’s team for choosing Guyana as an investment destination, Dr Singh expressed gratitude for their commitment to national development.

“This government has a strong appreciation for your confidence in Guyana, your interest, your demonstrated interest to contribute to Guyana’s development,” he said, acknowledging the creation of 200 new jobs.

“That’s 200 persons— 200 families—who will be working here and earning an income,” he added, conveying a message of appreciation on behalf of President Ali.

Dr Singh urged residents of Corentyne to seize the opportunity for meaningful employment. “This is an opportunity to get full-time work and earn a higher income,” he emphasised. Beyond employment, he said, the initiative presents a chance to gain valuable skills and training. “This is a first step in what can be an incredibly exciting journey.”

Drawing from personal experience, Dr Singh recounted stories of individuals who started as call centre agents and rose through the ranks to become supervisors, managers and even entrepreneurs who opened their own businesses.

He encouraged new employees to be diligent and professional, noting the high standards expected by international firms.

“Apply yourselves to the role” he told those gathered, as he pointed out that international companies require and expect a particular standard of operation with punctuality and reliability being key factors, he stressed.

Dr Singh also emphasised the importance of a disciplined and hardworking workforce, as Guyana continues to position itself as a top destination for investment.

“So, I am appealing to you to make us proud and demonstrate that we have a disciplined and hardworking workforce.”

In welcoming Centerville Office Support Inc to Region Six, he reaffirmed the government’s support: “You have our full support. We want you to grow, expand and do well.”