‘We must be strong for each other’

– Guyanese unite in loss of 11-year-old Arianna Younge

In the wake of the heartbreaking death of 11-year-old Arianna Younge at the Double Day Hotel in Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo, Guyanese from all walks of life are uniting in grief, offering condolences to her family, and calling for renewed vigilance and systemic reforms across the country.

The tragedy, which unfolded just after the Easter weekend, has left a deep wound in the hearts of many, sparking national conversations about child safety, police accountability, and the importance of community unity during times of sorrow.

Among those moved to speak out was Paul Ignatius, a father of three, who admitted that he found it impossible to rest on Thursday night after seeing the distressing updates circulating on social media.

Ignatius said that as a parent, the loss struck particularly close to home, prompting deep reflection not only on the safety of his own children but on the well-being of all children across Guyana.

“I know that such an act is hurtful for us all as a country and as parents. Such an act isn’t something that can be undone, but what we do from here on is important for all of us as Guyanese,” he expressed solemnly.

Ignatius explained that the nation must find strength through unity, even amidst the overwhelming grief.

“We must unite as a community, a village, and a country while grieving with the parents. I know it is difficult for some of us to think about unity at a time like this, but we have to as a country,” he said.

Beyond the call for national solidarity, Ignatius pointed to the need for greater vigilance from parents and caregivers.

He urged families to adopt a more cautious and proactive approach when it comes to their children’s safety, particularly in public and unfamiliar settings.

At the same time, Ignatius voiced concern about the conduct of some members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), stating that while many officers uphold the values of service and protection, there are others whose unprofessional behaviour undermines public trust.

Drawing on the old saying, “one herring spoils the whole barrel,” he stressed the urgency for leadership within the police force to take firm action against corruption and indiscipline.

“If we want to see real change, it has to start at the top. Those who are unfit to serve must be removed if we are serious about protecting our people, especially our children,” Ignatius noted.

Sharing her own emotional reaction, Lisa Chappelle, a mother of one, recounted visiting her sister in Tuschen on the day of the tragedy.

Overcome with emotion, she embraced her daughter tightly, thanking God for her safety and praying for the grieving Younge family.

“As a mother, I cannot imagine what that mother is feeling, but I know that it isn’t easy for her. The thought of this event gives me chills,” Chappelle said.

She called upon citizens to channel their heartbreak into collective prayer and faith, urging everyone to seek peace and healing, even amid the overwhelming sorrow.

“God knows what exactly happened, and he will reveal the truth to us,” Chappelle said.

“We have to pray as a country. I know emotions are high, but let us trust in God and have faith that this sad situation will bring about change in our GPF so that we can feel safer with them protecting us.”

Chappelle also reinforced the call for greater parental vigilance, particularly at recreational venues and other public places.

She urged parents to supervise their children closely, ensuring their well-being at all times, especially in unfamiliar or unsupervised environments.

Adding to the chorus of voices was Delon (only name given), a father of three from Laing Avenue, who described the current period as one of profound sadness for the entire nation.

While acknowledging the anger and frustration that many feel, he also cautioned against the reckless spread of information on social media.

“I don’t believe that there is anyone in Guyana who doesn’t want to know what really happened to that child, except, of course, for the person or persons who may be involved in her death,” Delon said.

However, he pointed out that while the public demands justice, it is crucial to approach the situation with responsibility and care to avoid further harm or division.

“We cannot let this situation divide us,” Delon said. “We all saw what happened live, and we also saw that the GPF was negligent in how they handled the situation. However, I still have faith that we have a president [Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali] who will do everything in his power to get the answers.”

Expressing deep sympathy for the grieving family, Delon urged Guyanese to remain strong and united during this difficult time.

“Let us be strong for each other. Let us unite and pray while trusting that the truth will come to light,” he said.

On Thursday, President Ali has directed the Commissioner of Police to assemble a special investigative team dedicated to uncovering the full truth of the events leading to Adrianna’s death. He had saif that no resource or effort will be spared in this investigation.

Furthermore, President Ali has requested a detailed explanation from the police regarding every action taken since the matter was reported, underscoring the need for transparency and accountability.

He also met with Adrianna’s grieving family, offering them unconditional support and assuring them of the government’s commitment to justice. ​

As investigations continue into the tragic circumstances surrounding Arianna Younge’s death, the country remains in mourning. The tragedy has renewed calls for systemic reforms, greater accountability within law enforcement, and an unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation’s children.