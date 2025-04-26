Think outside the box

– Jagdeo urges youths to seize opportunities

WHILE urging a shift in mindset, Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, has encouraged youths to capitalise on the abundant opportunities within Guyana’s evolving economic landscape.

The Vice President made these remarks during a youth engagement at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) on Friday.

Dr Jagdeo advised young people to align themselves with high-growth fields as Guyana’s oil and gas sector continues to rapidly evolve.

He noted that policy can be analysed from different perspectives and acknowledged that there may not always be a unified view when it comes to policymaking.

Because of this, he opened the floor for young people to give their inputs and recommendations.

Students from the University of Guyana (UG) recognised the government’s transformative initiatives and sought advice on how they could be valuable contributors to the nation’s growth.

Several students asked the Vice President how they should approach the job market.

Addressing this, Dr Jagdeo pointed out that while there is a labour shortage in “blue-collar” jobs, when it comes to “white-collar” jobs, there must be an analysis of which sectors are in high demand for workers.

“Now the white-collar [jobs], a lot of this is dependent on what you study, and this is going to be vital in the future because if you’re an accountant, or somebody in technology, or an engineer, you’re mopped up by everyone. Now, if you study something else, it becomes harder,” he explained.

He added, “So, the choice of career will have to shift to where the opportunities are.”

The Vice President also highlighted several sectors brimming with opportunities.

With 12 regional hospitals set to come on stream by 2028, he said approximately 6,000 persons will be needed to staff these facilities, in line with the government’s objective to deliver world-class healthcare services.

Additionally, he noted that agriculture — a prominent and evolving sector — will continue to create more opportunities, especially with the integration of smart technologies.

Guyana’s agricultural landscape, he said, has undergone a remarkable transformation, evolving from subsistence farming to a dynamic, large-scale industry.

THINK OUTSIDE THE BOX

On the matter of national advancement, Dr Jagdeo stressed the importance of thinking outside the box.

Addressing the future leaders of tomorrow, he advised them not to become routine in their approach.

He noted that the government has consistently crafted policies tailored to catapulting Guyana forward, taking the country out of debt left by the People’s National Congress (PNC) administration.

The current administration’s policies, he said, have resulted in record economic growth, while creating more pathways for citizens across every sector.

“You have to, in your mindset at the national level, be prepared to explore unorthodox approaches — not fall prey to the orthodoxy of international prescriptions,” he stated.

He emphasised that within the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), the history of policymaking has often focused on working within the system, but using innovative approaches to solve national challenges.

Documents such as the National Development Strategy, the Poverty Reduction Strategy and the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) have each responded to evolving national and global challenges, he added.