Mandall transferred, hotel owner and several others questioned

AS the probe deepens into the tragic death of 11-year-old Adrianna Younge, Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken has announced that an administrative decision was taken to immediately transfer Commander of Regional Division Number Three, Khalid Mandall to Regional Division Number Four B.

Assistant Commissioner, Mahindra Siewnarine will serve as the new Regional Division Three Commander.

The transfer comes amidst mounting criticisms over the GPF’s handling of the matter involving the child.

Police in Regional Division Number Three had initially announced on Wednesday evening that the girl had been reported missing, and that her case was being treated as a suspected abduction.

They said she was last seen on Wednesday at the hotel, where she had gone swimming with her grandmother, Carol Xavier, and her siblings.

According to the police, surveillance footage later showed Younge entering a red-and- black Raum motorcar which drove off in the direction of Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara (WCD), and that the vehicle was allegedly rented to a man identified only as ‘Orlando’.

Up to press time on Wednesday, Younge had not been located, despite a thorough search of the hotel and its surroundings.

Besides saying they were actively following all available leads as the probe continued, the police also reported that despite there being several surveillance cameras attached to the hotel, they were told by the manager when asked to review them that they were out of order.

Tragically, the family’s worst fears were realised on Thursday morning when Younge’s lifeless body was pulled from the hotel’s pool by her father, Subrian Younge; a painful discovery that ignited a fiery protest.

Amid mounting public outrage and calls for the release of surveillance footage showing Younge entering the red-and-black Raum motorcar at reference, the police have issued a further statement, saying, it “wishes to clarify information previously disseminated regarding an alleged abduction” of the child.

“Following preliminary investigations, it has been determined that certain details contained in the initial statement circulated were inaccurate. As such, the Force is currently reviewing the internal communication processes that led to the release of that statement,” the police said in its statement.

It also disclosed that the Divisional Commander and all ranks involved in preparing and issuing the initial report will be interviewed, and appropriate measures will be implemented to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

In his statement on Friday, the Police Commissioner provided an update on the investigation into Younge’s death.

“Thus far, the investigators have contacted and questioned a number of individuals, including the proprietor of Double Day Hotel and Bar and his employees. A number of police ranks of Regional Division Number Three were also questioned.

“Additionally, a security guard attached to the hotel, along with a swimming instructor, was interviewed by detectives,” Police said.

At this juncture, the investigators are still interviewing persons who can assist with the investigations, Commissioner Hicken said.

He said too: “It is significant to note that the Guyana Police Force is also awaiting the arrival of another independent pathologist who was identified by family members of the deceased to perform the post-mortem examination.”

The post-mortem examination is an important aspect of the investigation in order to confirm the cause of death of Adriana Younge.

The Commissioner said the Guyana Police Force will provide updates as the investigations unfold.