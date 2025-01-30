Pomeroon, Charity farmers to benefit from $800M state-of-the-art decking facility

FARMERS from the Pomeroon River and Charity areas in Region Two are set to benefit from a state-of-the-art decking facility aimed at enhancing trade and agricultural productivity.

Regional Chairperson, Vilma De Silva, confirmed that a site visit was conducted on Tuesday by regional officers and engineers from the Ministry of Public Works’ Sea Defence Department to assess the project’s location.

The wharf, which will be constructed by S. Jagmohan Construction at a cost exceeding $800 million Guyana dollars, fulfills a long-standing request from farmers. De Silva emphasised that the government has responded to their needs, ensuring improved access to trade opportunities.

Additionally, the dredging of the Pomeroon River is expected to facilitate further cultivation, benefiting the region’s 25,000 acres of farmland. Once completed, the facility will accommodate larger vessels, significantly expanding trade links with the Caribbean region.

Construction will commence following the completion of a hydrographic survey, with a consultancy firm overseeing the project. The initial phase includes site clearance before moving into full-scale construction.

Regional Vice Chairman Humace Oodit underscored the facility’s importance, noting that the government, through the Ministry of Agriculture, has already implemented block drainage in the Pomeroon River to enhance land cultivation and food security. Oodit described the project as timely and essential for boosting regional trade and economic development.

Local farmer, Randolph Niles, welcomed the development, stating, “We are very happy for such a facility, which will provide a comfortable space for mooring and a much-needed boost in trade.”

With these infrastructural advancements, farmers in the Pomeroon and Charity areas can look forward to improved market access and economic growth, reinforcing the government’s commitment to agricultural development in the region.