Minister Edghill urges speedy completion of Linden-Mabura road project
To facilitate the project’s completion, the Ministry of Public Works has pledged to provide Alya Construction, the main contractor, with a list of potential subcontractors
PUBLIC Works Minister, Bishop Juan Edghill, met with the contractor and supervisory management team at the project’s site office on Wednesday morning to ensure the timely completion of the Linden-Mabura road.

During the meeting, Minister Edghill emphasised the importance of accelerating progress to meet the stipulated timeline, urging contractors to demonstrate their commitment through action rather than words.

“Your commitment to complete must not only be a verbal commitment. It must be shown through your action,” he stressed.
To facilitate the project’s completion, the Ministry of Public Works has pledged to provide Alya Construction, the main contractor, with a list of potential subcontractors. Approvals for subcontractors are expected to be finalised by the end of the month, allowing them to begin work promptly.

The Linden-Mabura road project is a crucial infrastructural initiative aimed at improving connectivity and transportation efficiency in the region.

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

