Health Ministry, McMaster University launch workshop on quality improvement, patient-safety leadership

THE Ministry of Health, in collaboration with McMaster University, has launched a two-day workshop focused on Quality Improvement and Patient Safety Leadership for healthcare professionals in Guyana.

The interactive session, which commenced on Wednesday, is being facilitated by Dr. Steve Arora and Dr. April Kam from McMaster University, along with Dr. Wimsome Scott, Director of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). The workshop aims to equip healthcare leaders with essential skills to drive positive change, enhance patient care, and strengthen safety protocols across the healthcare system.

At the launch, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, underscored the importance of fostering a culture of quality improvement in the sector. He emphasised that without continuous education and training, healthcare professionals risk repeating past mistakes.

“We need to adopt protocols, guidelines, and checklists that simplify the work and ultimately benefit those seeking care,” Dr. Anthony stated. He further stressed that leadership in healthcare is not limited to senior officials, but rather, every healthcare professional has the opportunity to contribute to improvement and innovation.

Highlighting Guyana’s commitment to achieving international healthcare standards, the minister noted ongoing efforts to align the country’s medical institutions with global accreditation bodies.

“We are working towards improving the quality of our institutions through partnerships with global accreditation bodies like the Joint Commission International (JCI). Our goal is to ensure that new hospitals meet global benchmarks and deliver high-quality healthcare,” he affirmed.

Meanwhile, Dr. April Kam emphasised the crucial role of frontline healthcare providers in transforming patient care.

“You’re not just improving systems; you’re saving lives. We are creating a healthcare environment where frontline providers like yourselves feel empowered, where patients feel safe, and where communities place their trust,” she stated.

She further noted that Guyana’s investment in new hospitals presents a unique opportunity to implement best practices, enhance patient experiences, and drive meaningful change in healthcare delivery.

Among those in attendance were Dr. Navin Rambaran, Chairman of the Medical Council of Guyana and Director of Medical and Professional Services at GPHC; Dr. Narine Singh, Chief Medical Officer and other senior healthcare officials.