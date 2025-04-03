Traffic Violations: Over 36,000 cases recorded in first quarter of 2025

THE Guyana Police Force’s Traffic Enforcement Department has recorded a staggering 36,478 traffic violations across the country between January 1 and March 31, 2025, as part of its rigid traffic enforcement initiative aimed at improving road safety.

Of these, 20,279 cases were identified as the most prevalent offences, with exceeding the speed limit (5,482 cases) and prohibited tinted glass (5,392 cases) topping the list.

Other key violations included: Failing to wear a seatbelt – 1,542 cases; Driving under the influence – 427 cases; Failing to wear a safety helmet – 3,389 cases; Faulty packing of loads – 341 cases; Unlighted motor vehicles (front and rear) – 1,660 cases combined; Breach of prescribed fitness conditions – 2,046 cases and leaving a motor vehicle in a dangerous position – 813 cases.

The Traffic Department emphasised that increased vigilance and enforcement efforts have been instrumental in addressing reckless driving habits and ensuring compliance with road safety regulations.

Authorities have urged motorists to adhere to traffic laws and warned that enforcement operations will continue throughout the year to curb accidents and maintain order on the nation’s roadways.

When contacted by this publication Traffic Chief, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mahendra Singh, said the Guyana Police Force remains committed to strict enforcement of traffic laws to ensure the safety of all road users. The 36,478 recorded violations in the first quarter of 2025 highlight the need for greater responsibility and adherence to road safety regulations.

He explained that speeding, failure to wear seatbelts and helmets, and driving under the influence continue to be major concerns, “and we urge motorists to exercise caution and comply with the law. Our ranks will maintain high visibility and conduct continuous operations to deter reckless driving and improve compliance.”

He continued: “The objective is not just enforcement but education and prevention—saving lives is our priority. We encourage the public to work with us by reporting dangerous driving and ensuring they follow the rules of the road for a safer Guyana.”