PSC engages IDEA’s representatives on electoral integrity in Guyana

THE Private Sector Commission (PSC) met on Tuesday with representatives from the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA) to discuss ongoing efforts to strengthen electoral integrity and democracy in Guyana.

IDEA representatives, including Resource Mobilization and Partnerships Adviser, Mr. Luis Jose Consuegra, Programme Manager Mr. Marcelo Varela, and Programme Assistant Mr. Junior Paul Chanderpaul, are currently working on a year-long project in collaboration with the EU Delegation in Guyana to enhance the country’s electoral processes.

As an active civil society organisation, the PSC reaffirmed its commitment to engaging key stakeholders ahead of the upcoming General and Regional Elections. Discussions focused on critical electoral issues, including the implementation of biometrics and the National Registrar of Registrants.

During the meeting, the PSC Chairman expressed confidence in the Guyana Elections Commission’s (GECOM) ability to conduct free, fair, and transparent elections. The PSC also announced plans to deploy a team of observers across the country to monitor the electoral process.