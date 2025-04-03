News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
PSC engages IDEA’s representatives on electoral integrity in Guyana
Representatives from the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA) and the Private Sector Commission (PSC) convened, on Tuesday, to discuss current efforts aimed at enhancing electoral integrity and democracy within Guyana
Representatives from the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA) and the Private Sector Commission (PSC) convened, on Tuesday, to discuss current efforts aimed at enhancing electoral integrity and democracy within Guyana

THE Private Sector Commission (PSC) met on Tuesday with representatives from the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA) to discuss ongoing efforts to strengthen electoral integrity and democracy in Guyana.

IDEA representatives, including Resource Mobilization and Partnerships Adviser, Mr. Luis Jose Consuegra, Programme Manager Mr. Marcelo Varela, and Programme Assistant Mr. Junior Paul Chanderpaul, are currently working on a year-long project in collaboration with the EU Delegation in Guyana to enhance the country’s electoral processes.

As an active civil society organisation, the PSC reaffirmed its commitment to engaging key stakeholders ahead of the upcoming General and Regional Elections. Discussions focused on critical electoral issues, including the implementation of biometrics and the National Registrar of Registrants.

During the meeting, the PSC Chairman expressed confidence in the Guyana Elections Commission’s (GECOM) ability to conduct free, fair, and transparent elections. The PSC also announced plans to deploy a team of observers across the country to monitor the electoral process.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.