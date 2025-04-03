“Guyana investing in sophisticated technology, healthcare, and education”

–World Bank Representative says, commits to further exploring areas for future collaboration

GUYANA is garnering praise from the World Bank for its strategic investments in modern technology, healthcare, and education, positioning itself as a leader in regional development.

“Guyana is already investing in sophisticated technology with artificial intelligence for diagnostic and treatment planning,” World Bank Director for Human Development for Latin America and the Caribbean, Jaime Saavedra, said on Tuesday at the Commissioning of a new College of Medical Sciences building at the University of Guyana’s Turkeyen Campus.

The country’s focus on integrating technology into its healthcare system, particularly in diagnostic and treatment planning, is seen as a game-changer, offering unprecedented opportunities to extend high-quality medical care to remote communities.

Saavedra stated that these forward-thinking initiatives are not only transforming healthcare delivery, but also shaping the future of education and professional training in Guyana.

“Today’s medical students must learn to leverage that technology while preserving the essential human connection that lies at the heart of healing,” the World Bank representative noted. This emphasis on the human aspect of healthcare ensures that technology remains a complement, not a replacement, for compassionate care.

In this context, Guyana is entering a new chapter in its healthcare and educational infrastructure. The country is not only improving the training and effectiveness of its healthcare professionals but also contributing to the prosperity, health, and well-being of its citizens.

In response to the changing nature of disease, which is seeing chronic conditions becoming more prevalent, Guyana is shifting from a traditional acute care model to one focused on prevention and primary care. The shift is already taking place and is being complemented by the ongoing investment in medical education and training.

“Guyana is beginning a new chapter that not only will allow a great university to be more effective in educating future health professionals, but that it will allow the citizens of this country to be more prosperous, healthier and happier.”

The new building was funded by the world bank at a cost of $US 4.5 million.

“Today we are building more training spaces, advanced laboratories and more flexible multiple purpose areas that even accommodate massive open, online courses.”

These developments, he added, are essential to elevate teaching quality to global standards.

“Investing in infrastructure, in equipment and technology, despite being absolutely critical, is not the most important element in the formative years of those who will embrace the medical profession. As in all education experiences, what is the most important thing is the human factor, the people who are here, that underscores the importance of the investments that are being made here on medical training and education.”

Saavedra committed the world bank’s continued support to the Government of Guyana’s mission to deliver world-class education that meets career needs and anticipates future challenges.

The World Bank is a key development partner for Guyana, actively supporting a range of critical projects. These include initiatives focused on infrastructural development, climate resilience, energy efficiency, and human capital development. Additionally, the World Bank plays a vital role in supporting Guyana’s oil and gas sector and addressing various economic challenges faced by the country. Through these efforts, the Bank continues to contribute significantly to Guyana’s sustainable growth and development.