Duo arrested with suspected narcotics in Bourda

A POLICE operation in Bourda, Georgetown on Tuesday evening led to the arrest of two men after law enforcement officers discovered four kilogrammes of suspected narcotics in an abandoned structure at the Vendors Arcade.

Acting on intelligence received, ranks from Regional Division #4 arrived at the location around 17:40 hours, where they encountered Gary Hartman, a 51-year-old bicycle repairman of no fixed place of abode, and Neville Roberts, a 64-year-old security guard from New Amsterdam.

The officers, dressed in plain clothes, identified themselves by presenting their police identification cards before informing the men of the purpose of their visit. A search of both individuals yielded no illegal items; however, a subsequent inspection of the building’s surroundings uncovered a multi-colored shopping bag containing two transparent parcels filled with what appeared to be leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be narcotics.

Upon questioning, Roberts reportedly admitted to ownership of the narcotics, stating that he had transported it from Berbice with the intention of selling it.

Both men were taken into custody and escorted to the Narcotics Branch, where the substance was weighed in their presence and confirmed to be four kilogrammes. They remain in police custody as investigations continue.

Authorities have not yet disclosed formal charges but are expected to take further legal action as the case progresses.