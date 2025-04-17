‘Creating new opportunities at every level’

—President Ali highlights how govt’s major injections improving quality of life for all

EMPOWERING Guyanese citizens is a key component of the government’s development plan, which fosters growth at the household and community levels.

President Dr. Irfaan Ali recently highlighted this during an outreach in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

A region once left on the back burners of development is now becoming a major economic hub and sparking entrepreneurial and job opportunities for all.

The government is assiduously working to improve the quality of life for all citizens via major injections in the economy.

For example, the sugar industry, previously weakened under the prior coalition government, has been revitalised by the current administration.

Prior to its election to office, the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) government promised to revive the sugar industry and re-energise local communities devastated by the unconscionable decision by the APNU+AFC to decommission and close several grinding estates.

In 2017, the coalition government had announced the closure of several sugar estates across the country, leaving thousands of persons without jobs or sources of income. The move saw four sugar estates being closed and over 7,000 sugar workers losing their jobs.

Since taking office, the Ali- led administration has kept its promise and has made further investments to bolster the sector.

President Ali during the outreach told the large gathering: “When we talk about sugar, we are now looking at coming up with a strategy through which we can make our sugar workers part of the ownership mechanism of what they do, so not only we’ll have sugar workers going into the fields and harvesting the cane, but how we can invest in the machinery and equipment that they can form themselves into group and be part of the ownership structure of that group, so that we can improve the conditions that they’re working, and they can get higher salaries, increase productivity and take home more disposable income, because they are part of what they’re doing.”

The government, according to the President, is also discussing how they can ensure that the investments being made in agro- technology and agro- processing can translate into opportunities for single mothers and disadvantaged families.

President Ali affirmed: “Make no mistake, this is the future we’re talking about, building out opportunities at every level, the household level, the community level, and these major infrastructure investments that we are making, these investments are geared towards unlocking new opportunities, creating new areas of wealth, creating new areas of jobs.”

It was recently announced that the government is working on developing 62,000 acres of land from Moleson Creek to the Skeldon belt.

The proposed facility will include hemp and tobacco, and a whole range of orchard crops that will make that area an agricultural hub that can process food and export, to diversify the economy in Berbice.

Money has already been allocated for some of the infrastructure, while a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) will be signed to commence cultivation on the lands.

This initiative is designed to boost agricultural production, create employment opportunities, and increase value-added processing for local produce.

Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha also spoke about the region’s development.

The Minister spoke about the inroads the PPP is making, in spite of attempts by detractors to derail progress.

The Minister further highlighted the developments occurring in the region and noted that the government has stuck to its manifesto promises and has even gone beyond.

He said: “Every single commitment we have delivered on.”

Aside from his ministry, Mustapha pointed to the transformations taking place in other areas, such as housing and public works.

“Region Six is being modernised… Our country and your region is booming,” he boldly stated.