Guyana maintains will not engage Venezuela on matter before the ICJ

See below for a statement from Guyana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation rejects the statement made on April 16 2025 by the Charge d’Affaires of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China that Guyana and Venezuela “can solve the border issue through friendly consultations and negotiations’

The Ministry reminds the Government of the People’s Republic of China of the position made pellucidly clear on several occasions by the Government of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana that the matter is pending before the International Court of Justice by decision of the United Nations Secretary General, in accordance with the parties’ 1966 Geneva Agreement on settlement of the controversy.

The Argyle Declaration of December 14, 2023 recognizes “Guyana’s assertion that it is committed to the process and procedures of the International Court of Justice for the resolution of the border controversy…”

To that end, and in order not to undermine the jurisdiction or authority of the Court as the appropriate forum for the resolution of this controversy, Guyana will not engage in discussion of any matter that has been brought before the Court.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has taken note that there has been no comment from the Government of the People’s Republic of China on the blatant announcement by the Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Ve enezuela that it intends to conduct elections on 25 May 2025 for a governor and legislative council of “Guayana Esequiba State”, which is the name Venezuela as given to Guyana’s Essequibo region. This is a clear violation of Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The principles of international law and mutual respect will continue to guide the actions of the Government of Guyana in its interactions with all member states of the international community.