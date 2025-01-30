‘We have a track record to stand on!’

–Health Minister says, contrasts PPP/C‘s health policies with APNU+AFC’s financial inefficiencies

IN a passionate rebuttal during day four of the 2025 budget debate, Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony responded to criticisms from the opposition regarding the government’s handling of the healthcare sector.

Citing key statistics, Dr. Anthony highlighted significant improvements across the health sector, but while zeroing on maternal health, he highlighted a stark difference between the PPP/C government and the APNU+AFC administration.

Dr. Anthony cited the new healthcare facilities, including six new hospitals set to open in the coming months, each with 75 beds.

These new additions, combined with existing facilities such as the 252-bed hospital in Georgetown and the 240-bed hospital in New Amsterdam, represent a significant expansion in the country’s healthcare infrastructure.

Additionally, smaller facilities, including Moruca and Lethem, are set to receive 50-bed upgrades.

Responding directly to APNU+AFC’s Dr. Karen Cummings, Dr. Anthony cited the opposition’s past record on healthcare, referencing the Sussex Street bond scandal where millions were paid upfront for property that was subsequently rented back at inflated rates.

He compared this to the PPP/C government’s accomplishments, noting the construction of 25 new health centres and posts across the country, and the training of over 500 community health workers in the last three years.

He stated the opposition’s record on healthcare was tarnished by financial inefficiencies, such as the $25 million upfront payment for a property that was then rented back at an inflated monthly rate.

Dr. Anthony underscored the PPP/C government’s commitment to healthcare reform, comparing it with what he described as the opposition’s history of inefficiency and mismanagement.

The Health Minister further addressed the opposition’s criticism of the government’s handling of healthcare staffing, particularly nurses.

He, however, pointed out that it was the PPP/C government that had significantly increased the salaries for nurses, a move that directly benefitted the healthcare workforce.

Dr. Anthony further highlighted the government’s ongoing investment in training, noting that an additional 3,000 individuals are expected to graduate from nursing assistant programmes and other healthcare training courses this year.

He also revealed plans to enroll another 3,000 students into training programmes in the near future, underscoring the government’s commitment to expanding the healthcare workforce and improving service delivery across the country.

“They talk about nurses, who you think increase the salary for nurses. The People’s Progressive Party increased the salary for nurses. And right now, right now, we have 3,000 more persons who could be graduating soon from nursing assistant nursing programme and others this year, we are also going to

take in another 3,000 people.

“We have a track record to stand on. You don’t have anything to stand on, and that is why we can confidently go back to the electorate, because they are proud of what we have delivered,” he added.