400 Region Nine families receive house lots

SOME 400 families in Lethem, Region Nine moved closers to home ownership, as the government accelerated its housing initiative in the region.

The families received their house lots yesterday, as part of the administration’s commitment to expanding affordable housing access.

According to the Ministry of Housing and Water, “Remarkably, this allocation exercise has increased the total number of allocations from August 2020 to over 43,300.”

Additionally, 60 families were slated to benefit from housing assistance under the Lethem Housing Subsidy Programme.

The announcement was made by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, at the opening of the Dream Realised event, held at the Regional Housing Office compound in Lethem.

Minister Croal emphasised the government’s dedication to bridging the housing gap, particularly in hinterland regions.

The newly allocated residential lots are located in two areas—New Culvert City Development and Tract CHPA (Poke Bridge) Extension. In total, 650 residential lots have been developed across these areas, addressing a backlog of 1,000 house lot applications in the region.

In addition to the allocations, 21 families who qualified for the Cement and Steel Vouchers were able to uplift their vouchers, while 20 Certificates of Title were distributed.

During the outreach, another 60 families will begin the process of applying for the Lethem Housing Subsidy Programme.

This massive housing initiative, launched by President Dr. Irfaan Ali, aims to provide affordable housing solutions for 600 low-income families in Lethem.

Under the programme, each home will cost $3 million, with the government contributing $1 million, while the remaining $2 million will be facilitated through loans from local banks.

Minister Croal highlighted that a budget of $1.4 billion has been allocated for the first phase of infrastructure works in the newly developed housing schemes, as well as ongoing projects in existing schemes. He assured allottees that the Ministry was working diligently to fast-track the processing of ownership documents for the lands allocated, ensuring a smooth transition to homeownership.

Among the key officials present at the event were Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Water, Mr. Bishram Kuppen; Regional Chairman, Mr. Bryan Allicock; and Lethem’s Mayor, His Worship Mr. John Macedo. The allocation exercise is being led by the Director of Operations at the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), Mrs. Denise King Tudor, with support from various service departments within the agency.

The government continues to push forward with its national housing agenda, ensuring equitable access to homeownership opportunities for families across Guyana, particularly in hinterland regions.