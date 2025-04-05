A Sound Like No Other: Faith Corrica’s Journey to “Perfect”

Guyanese gospel artiste Faith Corrica is carving out a space for herself in the local music industry with a sound that is uniquely her own. Although her musical roots run deep, being the granddaughter of the legendary Guyanese calypsonian Lord Canary (Malcolm Corrica), Faith is determined to create a name for herself based on her own artistry and vision.

With a style all her own, Faith’s music carries a powerful message: no matter how broken or flawed we may feel, God’s love remains constant, and there is always room in His kingdom for everyone.

Raised in the village of Agricola on the East Bank of Demerara, Faith’s passion for music was shaped by the influence of renowned gospel artists such as CeCe Winans, Donnie McClurkin, and Tamela Mann. Their positive messages and soulful sounds played a pivotal role in shaping Faith’s unique blend of gospel, which she continues to share with the world today.

Now a student at Amity University in Dubai, where she is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in English, Faith has been steadily building her presence in the music scene. However, it is her recent single, “Perfect”, that has truly captured the attention of fans and critics alike.

Released just three weeks ago, the official music video for “Perfect” showcases a crisp, polished aesthetic that draws inspiration from international musical groups such as Elevation Music. Written by Faith Corrica and Joshua Nedd, who also served as executive producer, “Perfect” is more than just a song—it’s a personal testimony of faith and resilience.

“Perfect came to Joshua, my producer. It was inspired by a message his father was preaching in church,” Corrica said, following this, he came up with the chorus of the song, and asked her to write on it.

It quickly became more than just a project—it became a reflection of her own journey.

“Perfect is one of those songs that I consider as personal to me.”

Faith and her team worked tirelessly to bring the vision for “Perfect” to life. Every detail, from the wardrobe choices to the instruments featured in the video, was carefully curated to reflect the song’s message. Faith described the production process as labor-intensive but deeply rewarding.

At just 25 years old, Faith has learned a lot about the music industry and the importance of patience.

“I think the main lesson that I’ve learned in everything, not everything will happen when you want it to happen or how you want it to happen. God’s will and God’s timing is what makes everything perfect.”

Looking ahead, Faith hopes to see greater unity within the gospel music industry.

“I would like to see everyone come together as a body and stop viewing what we do as a competition, because the industry shouldn’t be a competition,” the artiste said.

Faith is also excited to announce the upcoming release of her new album in June. While she’s keeping the details under wraps for now, she promises that fans can expect more music that continues to reflect her passion and faith.

To anyone aspiring to enter the music industry, Faith offered heartfelt encouragement. “To anyone with a dream or with a talent that wants to step out into the gospel arena or any arena at all, my encouragement to you would be to keep your faith. Not everything will come to you spoon-fed. There are going to be challenges. But for as long as you keep God at the centre, because there’s nothing that we can do without Him, when you make God the centre of everything that you do, you will find that you will come out on top, and wherever it is that God wants you to be, you will get to that place eventually,”

Fans can stream “Perfect” and other songs by Faith Corrica on her YouTube channel, Faith Corrica. Be sure to follow her on Instagram @faithcorrica and on Facebook @FaithCorrica to stay updated on her latest music and projects.

(Faith Greene)