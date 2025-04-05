MOM to rebuild house for Whim fire victim

PERMAUL Punsammi, a resident of Berbice who recently lost his home to a devastating fire, will soon receive a brand new one-bedroom house thanks to the generosity and swift action of local contractors.

The rebuilding effort is being done through President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s Men on Mission initiative—a programme aimed at supporting vulnerable individuals across Guyana.

The initiative, which mobilises skilled volunteers and resources from both the public and private sectors, has stepped in to provide relief and hope to Punsammi during this difficult time.

Construction of the new home will be carried out by a team of dedicated contractors from the Central Corentyne area, who have committed their time and expertise to ensuring the project is completed efficiently and to a high standard.

Punsammi, 54, of Whim Village, Corentyne lost his house on Friday March 28th, 2025 forcing him to take up abode at his daughter’s house.

Regional Vice-Chairman, Zamal Hussain, on Thursday, met with Punsammi after which it was decided that a wooden one bedroom house would be rebuilt at the location. The Whim/Bloomfield Neighbourhood Democratic Council will assist with clearing the debris from the location.

“I’m so happy for this, I didn’t know what I would a do but y’all come and I’m really happy for this”, Punsammi told the vice-chairman on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the group of contractors who are part of the PPP/C Rose Hall Town Cluster will also be rebuilding a house in Rose Hall for Lavern Charles, who lost her house in a fire recently.

(Bebi Shafeah Oosman)