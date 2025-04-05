President Ali tours NASA Ames Research Center

DURING his attendance at the Berkeley Innovation Forum, President Dr. Irfaan Ali visited the NASA Ames Research Center in Silicon Valley, San Francisco, California.

A highlight of the tour was the Vertical Motion Simulator (VMS), a key tool used by innovators and contractors to advance drone and aviation technology.

Another significant area of interest was NASA’s advanced supercomputer at the Advanced Supercomputer Facility.

This cutting-edge technology enables researchers to collaborate on solving real-world challenges, offering a one-billion-pixel resolution across 128 LED screens to visualise complex research data (Office of the President photos)