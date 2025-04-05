ERC plans to deploy 100 campaign monitors, 200 election-day observers

–for this year’s election

THE Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) plans to deploy 100 campaign monitors and 200 election-day observers for the upcoming elections this year.

This was highlighted by the Commission in a press release, following an engagement with a team from the European Union (EU)’s Elections Exploratory Mission to discuss areas of mutual interest on Friday.

The EU team was led by Spiro Polycandriotis van Duynhoven, Deputy Head of Mission at the European Delegation to Guyana, and included Dr. Lydia Malmedie of the European External Action Service; Dr. Armin Rabitsch, Political-Legal Team Leader for the EU Elections Exploratory Mission; Kairi Kasmann, Head of Sector for Election Observation; Scipion Du Chatenet, and Arild Nodland.

The ERC was represented by Shaikh Moeenul Hack, Chairman, alongside Commissioners Chandrowite Sarran, Norris Witter, Krishn Sharma, Neaz Subhan, and Deon Dick (aka Ras Khafra), and Gomin Camacho, Chief Executive Officer.

The Chairman took the opportunity to highlight the Commission’s efforts during previous elections, and outlined the ongoing and upcoming initiatives for the 2025 elections.

He emphasised that in addition to the ongoing Countering Hate Speech campaign, the Commission would be engaging with parliamentarians and political parties as the election approaches.

The Commissioners discussed the crucial role of the ERC in promoting peace and harmony during the election period, emphasising the collective responsibility of all stakeholders in this endeavour.

The EU team said that their presence in Guyana is at the request of the government to observe the 2025 General and Regional Elections, and that they’re currently conducting preliminary assessments.

The EU had previously deployed an Election Observation Mission (EOM) here in 2020, and has since maintained its engagements with the ERC.

The ERC concluded by expressing its appreciation for the EU’s interest in Guyana’s current affairs, and, in terms of the significance of their presence for the 2025 Elections, it noted how much it welcomes the opportunity to collaborate with them as a valued partner in the process.