PM Phillips: ‘We delivered on every promise’

–says government eyes future with renewed drive

PRIME Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips says the government is looking beyond its past achievements and turning its focus to the future, with a renewed drive to deliver even more for the people of Guyana.

Speaking at a community meeting in Rosignol, Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice), on Wednesday, PM Phillips said the administration is actively engaging citizens to shape the next phase of development. He emphasised that while promises made in 2020 have been fulfilled, the work is far from over.

“We went to the election in 2020 with a Manifesto; a list of promises, and we are at a stage now where, when we do our analysis, we have delivered on everything we promised the people,” PM Phillips stated, to resounding applause from the crowd.

He noted that the government is actively assessing new ways to boost development and self-empowerment across the country.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to national growth, stating:

“We are serious about development in Guyana; we are serious about safeguarding and defending democracy.”

With the Manifesto goals largely fulfilled, he reiterated that the government’s mission has now evolved into one of enhancement and forward-thinking governance.

“We are looking to see what additional things we can do for the people, and that is why we are here,” he said, noting that the administration is committed to direct engagement with communities to understand their evolving needs.

Throughout his address, the Prime Minister reinforced the government’s steadfast commitment to democratic values, national progress, and citizen empowerment.

Prime Minister Phillips also spoke about creating avenues for personal growth and advancement, highlighting that the government is working to ensure that every Guyanese can tap into new and emerging opportunities.

“We have many opportunities for self-development,” he noted, by way of encouraging residents to take advantage of ongoing and upcoming initiatives aimed at educational, entrepreneurial and skills training.

The community meeting is part of a broader outreach effort by the government to connect directly with citizens, listen to their concerns, and ensure that development remains inclusive and people-centered.

BETTER SERVED

Meanwhile, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Sonia Parag noted that the local Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) have been equipped to better serve communities.

“We recognise that people need more help in the communities, so we have to empower the local authorities,” she stated.

Earlier this month, the government announced that annual subventions would be increased for local authorities.

Every NDC will receive $30 million as their new annual subvention, while every municipality will receive $50 million.

Previously, NDCs received subventions of about $5 million, while municipalities received about $18 million.

“We expect that the communities will be better served by the people who are sitting at the local level,” Parag said.

She also noted that, in addition to increased subventions, the government will provide further support in the form of compact garbage trucks, slashers, and other equipment to improve community services.