President Ali’s vision for healthcare strengthened with One-Health Project

IN a move to bolster the country’s preparedness for future health crises, the Government of Guyana has signed a landmark US$22 million agreement with the World Bank under the One Health Project.

The signing took place on Wednesday between Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr. Ashni Singh, and the World Bank’s Resident Representative, Diletta Doretti.

The project, which includes a US$7 million loan from the World Bank and a US$15 million grant from the Pandemic Fund, aims to strengthen Guyana’s ability to prevent, prepare for, and respond to health emergencies. The initiative encompasses key components such as enhanced laboratory and workforce capacity, a rapid data-driven health surveillance system, improved public health workforce, and stronger border security measures.

During the signing ceremony, Dr. Singh hailed the agreement as historic, emphasising that since assuming office in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, President Irfaan Ali has prioritised the protection of Guyanese citizens. He noted that Guyana’s pandemic response was widely recognised as exemplary in the hemisphere, earning the country a position on the board of the Pandemic Fund.

“The Guyana example has been cited on multiple occasions, and this project checks every box in terms of leveraging World Bank/IDA resources to secure additional funding, aligning with national priorities, and addressing actions from the Government’s Action Plan for pandemic preparedness,” Dr. Singh stated.

Dr. Singh reaffirmed President Ali’s commitment to improving the lives of Guyanese citizens, particularly through investments in health and education, which remain at the forefront of the government’s policy agenda.

Also present at the signing was Mr. Jaime Saavedra, Director of Human Development for Latin America and the Caribbean at the World Bank. Saavedra reiterated the Bank’s strong commitment to assisting Guyana and commended the government for its leadership in enhancing health resilience.

“This One Health approach acknowledges the interconnectedness of human, animal, and environmental health. A threat to one affects all, and the Guyana Government is demonstrating strong leadership by integrating public health, veterinary science, and environmental management,” Saavedra noted.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, also lauded the project, emphasising the necessity of preparing for future pandemics. He highlighted that since 2022, Guyana has conducted regular assessments to identify gaps in its health response system.

“We are one of the few countries, maybe the only one in the Americas, to have done a joint external evaluation of our pandemic response. Based on those findings, we have developed a plan, and this funding will help us address the gaps identified,” Dr. Anthony explained.

In line with the government’s broader commitment to strengthening the healthcare sector, President Ali recently commissioned a new College of Medical Sciences building at the University of Guyana (UG). The School of Medicine, now fully accredited by the Caribbean Accreditation Authority for Education in Medicine and Other Health Professions (CAAM-HP) for four years, will accommodate over 1,100 students across 17 undergraduate programmes, including Medicine, Medical Laboratory Sciences, and Physiotherapy.

The newly constructed college features eight classrooms, including a large lecture theatre for 210 students, two 75-seater classrooms, and five 50-seater classrooms. This initiative aligns with the One Health Project’s objective of ensuring world-class healthcare facilities and education access for students nationwide.

The signing of the One Health Project underscores Guyana’s unwavering commitment to advancing healthcare resilience and protecting its citizens from future health crises, setting a global example in pandemic preparedness.