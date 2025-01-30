    ‘Come with clean hands’ – Parag

– blasts Mahipaul and opposition for not delivering for regional authorities and NDCs

– affirms regional systems to be strengthened with allocations in budget 2025

MINISTER of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag, on Wednesday called out the majority of the parliamentary opposition for its hypocrisy and noted that if they want to talk about development, they must come with clean hands.

The minister was at the time making her contribution to the 2025 national budget debate, during which she noted that the government will continue to deliver for the local and regional authorities.

Presenting immediately after opposition Member of Parliament, Ganesh Mahipaul, Parag fired back, dispelling inaccuracies brought up by the opposition member.

“When you come in equity, as in the principle of law, you must come with clean hands,” the minister said.

She noted that while Mahipaul stood in the house and spoke about many things under the sun, during his time in various capacities under the former APNU+AFC administration did nothing to contribute to the development of any community.

Parag reminded members of the House that while Mahipaul attempted to pontificate and accuse the government of misuse of funds, he was the one who admitted to misusing funds according to a 2013 article in one of the daily newspapers.

The minister added that while Mahipaul and other opposition members coming to the national assembly and speaking as though they care for the people of Guyana; they took care of themselves first, instead of taking care of the citizens.

Responding to the accusations the opposition MP put forward, she reminded that it was Mahipaul along with members of the opposition who aided and abetted the attempted rigging of the elections in 2020.

She said that the people of the country did not know who he was from the work he did as a community development officer, but knew him from trying to justify the rigging of the elections.

“And [you] come in this honourable House and use words such as democracy when you have committed the worst, the most heinous crime on our constitution and our people in this country, and you want to stand on levels of credibility? Come with clean hands first,” she expressed.

Further addressing other inaccuracies raised by another opposition MP, Parag noted that the government has always been committed to providing services for the citizens of all regions of the country.

Calling out the duplicity, she said that it was MP Vinceroy Jordan who stood and blocked development for the youths of Belladrum and then came to the house to say that nothing was done for the youths of Region Five.

“I am there every week and I can tell you [about] the development under agriculture; I can tell you the development under education; I can tell you about the development under the Ministry of Health,” she said.

Parag highlighted that it was under the APNU+AFC’s 2015-2020 tenure that nothing was done to develop any health centre in Region Five.

It is under the current People’s Progressive Party/Civic administration that the Esau and Jacob Health Centre was established and reminded the opposition that if they wish to talk about development, they must come with clean hands.

She added, “In all of the years, 2015 to 2020, they talked about the Bush lot school. They did nothing, they did nothing. They rehabilitated the Belladrum school. And up to now Mr. Speaker, this government is expending money to maintain that school because of the poor job that was done on that school. And we are building three more schools in that region. So, do not come here and tell me that we have done nothing.”

Over the past few days, the minister indicated that she has listened to members on the APNU+AFC side put forward wholly misguiding assertions, selectively manipulating data attempting to convince citizens that all the benefits they have enjoyed since the PPP/C returned to office are not good and real.

“The phrase that keeps resurfacing is track record. It seems as though these honourable members are either intent on rewriting history by word of mouth or under the mistaken belief that the people of Guyana will not hold them accountable for their own track record. Let us be clear, Mr Speaker, there is

only one party in Guyana and I say this without fear of contradiction. That there is only one party in Guyana whose track record boasts of progress, development, and unity. And that is the People’s Progressive Party /Civic,” she expressed.

Against this backdrop, she went on to call out the disturbing trend of opposition members whom she noted attacked those persons in the country who were seeking to make an honest living in Guyana.

She added that their attack on the part-time workers programme under the Local Government Ministry is not just an attack on policy, but an attack on the thousands of hardworking men and women who now have the means to provide for their families.

“When the opposition belittles this initiative as the honourable Ramjattan call it a slush fund. As someone else call it, belittle the people who are actually working in these positions. They are effectively telling over 15,283 workers, 75% of whom are women, that their effort,s their dignity and their financial

independence means nothing. They are telling these women; we now have an opportunity who now have an opportunity to earn income they previously did not have that they are simply wasting time,” she added.

These persons in this pathway workers project, she added, have gone on to become permanently employed at other institutions and even acquire scholarships for studies.

Parag added that this government has invested billions annually to ensure that these workers are not only earning a living, but are part of an inclusive economic structure that values their contributions.

This year, she disclosed that this programme was allocated $11 billion, which will see its expansion and bring in more persons who are previously unemployed to be gainfully employed for 10 days a month and get a second job if they wish.

Continuing on what is intended for this year, Parag added that the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development will improve on its solid waste management and has engaged with the members of the communities.

“We don’t sweep issues under the rug, we have the political will, we have the competence and we will take the political responsibility to get it done,” she expressed.

The minister added that they will have new compactor trucks equipping the neighbourhood democratic councils.

They will also have the firefighting mobile vehicles to assist in fire response from Local Democratic Organs to which she noted 40 are already here.

Additionally, in several regions across the country, they expect to have new landfill sites.

Parag said that several markets have been completed and more will be constructed, thus creating economic viability for the communities.

Further this year, she said that some $2.8 billion is set aside under the subvention programme and the government will ensure that the NDCs can utilise the funds to enhance and upgrade their communities.

“We will strengthen the regional system,” she said.

To this end, Parag indicated that tremendous work has been done through the Local Government Ministry and further added that no weapon formed against the development and progress of the country will prosper.