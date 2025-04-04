SOCU seizes over $60M in gold, cash

–after intercepting alleged gold smuggling attempt

IN yet another major intelligence-led joint operation, on Thursday, in Georgetown, officers of the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) successfully intercepted an alleged gold smuggling attempt.

Acting on credible intelligence, SOCU, in a press release, said its officers detained four individuals, two Brazilian nationals, one Cuban national and one Guyanese.

SOCU also seized a large quantity of gold valued at over $30 million and over $31 million in cash together with a quantity of electronic equipment.

This is a significant breakthrough in the fight against illicit gold smuggling, SOCU said, adding that the four persons are currently assisting with investigations.

According to Head of SOCU, Deputy Commissioner Fazil Karimbaksh, SOCU officers were able to disrupt the smuggling operation before the gold could be moved and warned gold smugglers to stop this illicit activity or they will face the full force of the law, underscoring the authority’s commitment to tackling transnational crimes and protecting the nation’s valuable resources.

This latest crackdown follows a similar enforcement action on March 5, 2025 at Lethem, Region Nine, where two persons were arrested.

The Government of Guyana remains resolute in its mission to combat illicit gold smuggling and dismantle networks involved in these illegal activities.

Officials continue to monitor and enforce strict measures to hold offenders accountable and prevent further economic losses to the country. Investigations are continuing with a view of prosecution.