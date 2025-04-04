More investment vehicles for the ordinary Guyanese on the cards, Jagdeo says

MASSIVE investment vehicles for ordinary citizens will be unlocked in Guyana’s booming oil sector, if the governing People’s Progressive Party (PPP) is re-elected, the party’s General Secretary, Bharrat Jagdeo has vowed.

Jagdeo, on Thursday during a press conference at Freedom House, said that his government has plans in place to ensure that citizens reap real financial gains.

Further, he noted there will be a push for tax breaks and lower rates for small business owners, making it easier for them to thrive.

Jagdeo told reporters: “Everyone must have the opportunity in Guyana to own something, or to get more returns from their money. A big focus would be on this qualitative issue. We’re working heavily on that now.”

He added: “We’ve already identified about three big business opportunities in the oil-and-gas sector that we can tailor for small people in the economy; small investments that they can share the prosperity, too.”

Speaking more on the plans, he said it can be done in increments of $50,000 investment or $100,000.

“So, it is a huge thing that we’re talking about now; we have some intense discussions,” the General Secretary said.

Notably, the Small Business Bureau (SBB), under the Ministry of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce (MTIC), successfully trained approximately 10,893 small businesses in 2024.

This marks a significant milestone in the Bureau’s mission to foster entrepreneurship, and strengthen the micro and small-business sectors across Guyana.

From 2020 to 2024, the Bureau reported a notable increase in the number of small businesses benefitting from its training programmes. Key areas of training included: Small-Business Management; Financial Management and Record Keeping; Business Proposal Writing; Guyanese Business Toolkit; Marketing Fundamentals; Delivering Quality Service, and a Label Designing Workshop.

These programmes were designed to equip entrepreneurs with essential skills to manage, grow, and sustain their businesses, while contributing to the national economy.