Absenteeism, lack of punctuality led to downsizing at Teleperformance

-Jagdeo says gov’t willing to help affected staff

WITH reports indicating that France-headquartered call centre, Teleperformance, has downsized its operations in Guyana, People’s Progressive Party (PPP) General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo has said, and that the government is willing to help those who were genuinely affected.

He told reporters this during a press conference on Thursday at the party’s headquarters, Freedom House.

According to news reports, the company has already laid off hundreds of workers, and has closed its Camp Street, down-town Georgetown location.

Absenteeism, lack of punctuality, and in some cases fraud were cited as main issues by the company, Jagdeo said.

“I asked Ashni Singh what are you being told, and he said they have spoken about absenteeism, the lack of punctuality, and a couple of cases of fraud… And, you know, they operate in a very competitive sector, and they have clients abroad. And if nobody is there, you can’t keep the quality of the service up,” the General Secretary said, adding: “Like a lot of people apparently are finding jobs elsewhere, so, a lot are leaving, or some are showing up late and stuff like that.”

However, for those genuinely affected by this downsizing, Jagdeo said the government will help them.

“For those who genuinely are affected and want to work, we would engage them; the Guyanese, because we believe that the economy is taken to such an extent that we can easily find alternate employment for people who may be affected in this area. So, we are addressing this issue, too,” Jagdeo said.

Teleperformance is still operating at its Middle and Thomas Streets, Georgetown location.