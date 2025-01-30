Ferguson says coalition ‘rolled up sleeves, worked hard’ to deliver 7,000 house lots in five years

–while PPP/C marks 41,000 allocations in just four years

THE delivery of 7,000 house lots in five years by the APNU+AFC government was described as “hard work” by former Housing Minister Annette Ferguson during Wednesday’s budget debates.

“As a responsible and visionary government, we rolled up our sleeves and did the work,” Ferguson said, while defending her government’s record of delivering just over 7,000 house lots during its five years in office.

In fact, the coalition government never developed any new housing schemes, but allocated lots in three schemes – Peters Hall, Providence and Prospect – developed by the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) in 2011 and 2012.

Though she did not list the number schemes developed by the APNU+AFC government, Ferguson said that the coalition was focused on “building cohesive and sustainable communities”.

“We were deriving real change and progress in the housing sector,” she said, as the House erupted in laughter.

By contrast, the PPP has delivered 41,000 since it returned to government in August of 2020, and has committed to surpassing its 50,000 targets before the end of this year.

Subject Minister Collin Croal, who spoke after Ferguson, took aim at her, noting that her legacy will always remain her attempt to steak the mace from the National Assembly.

In examining the record of the coalition, Croal said that it was under their government that Ferguson’s predecessor was found to have been awarding contracts to her husband.

He also described the APNU+AFC government as “incompetent and lazy,” noting that citizens were neglected under their watch.

“They were incompetent and lazy. Housing became an afterthought and citizens were left to punish. The sector was paralysed, and thousands of applications were left languishing. People were forced to squat because they needed housing solutions and the coalition had no time with them,” he told the House.