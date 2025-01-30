Vast pontential exists to widen trade relations with Brazil

–– President Ali says

PRESIDENT, Dr Irfaan Ali has set forth an ambitious plan to expand Guyana’s role in regional trade, stressing the importance of private-sector collaboration to harness the country’s vast resources and strategic position.

Speaking at a recent event, President Ali pointed to the robust trade relationship between Guyana and Brazil, noting that while the country imported over $200 million from Brazil in 2023, there remains untapped potential for growth in exports.

“Guyana imported US$204 million from Brazil in 2023 and we exported about US$73 million. In 2023, Guyana was the top export destination for the state of Roraima. We were the top export destination for the state of the Roraima in 2023.”

In his address, President Ali urged private-sector leaders to actively engage with states such as Brazil — which has become one of Guyana’s top export destinations — and explore new avenues for industry migration.

“We have fresh water, we have fertile land, we have access to the Atlantic, we will now have the cheapest energy cost and we are investing in the most skilled labour force. Just imagine if we convert that import much of which is valued created goods into exports.”

He noted that the government has already underlined its commitment to fostering growth by facilitating a trade-friendly environment, while also emphasising the role of the private sector in achieving these goals.

“Let us discuss now the migration of industries, whether agro processing, manufacturing or industrial industries. Let us discuss the migration of those industries into a market that gives you direct access to the Atlantic and, of course, the market of (Caribbean Community) CARICOM and beyond.”

Dr Ali believes that with the right investments from the private sector, Guyana could unlock vast opportunities for trade, further collaborating with the state of Roraima.

“It requires a government that will fight on creating the enabling environment, a government that will fight on creating the trade opportunity and then a private sector that must fight alongside the policymaker, a private sector that’s willing to go to the state of Roraima and say, Guyana will now be your in -transit hub,” he added.

“We have to be able to create these opportunities for ourselves,” he stressed.

Last month several Guyanese officials engaged in a high-level meeting with a Brazilian delegation led by Ambassador Luiza Lopes da Silva, Deputy Director of the Brazilian Agency of Cooperation (ABC).

The meeting, held in Georgetown, focused on establishing a comprehensive co-operation programme between Guyana and Brazil.

Those discussions highlighted opportunities for collaboration in agriculture, law enforcement, emergency response, and other critical sectors. The Brazilian delegation included representatives from the Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation (EMBRAPA), the Brazilian Federal Police, Federal Highway Police, and the Military Firefighters Corps of the Federal District and the State of Roraima.

This engagement had marked a significant step toward deepening bilateral relations. The ABC Technical Mission seeks to identify and develop initiatives for mutual support and resource-sharing between the two nations.

It was back in March 2024, when President Ali and his Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Inácio ‘Lula’ da Silva announced plans to further deepen bilateral ties and enhance connectivity between the two South American nations, setting the tone for enhanced collaboration.

“For Guyana and Brazil there is an opportunity that is now…an opportunity that can highly integrate our economies and create enormous opportunities for the people of our two countries,” President Ali had said.

During those bilateral talks, connecting the two nations by infrastructure through roads, ports and air transport were also a key focus.

President ‘Lula’ had said that Guyana is undergoing “an extraordinary moment in terms of economic perspectives,” referencing the country’s push to modernise its infrastructure.

“I can testify coming down from the airport to the hotel, I could see with my eyes the amount of new buildings and modern highways that are being built. I am sure that in the same way these investments are going on in infrastructure, I would imagine that the same investments are being made for the

improvement of the quality of lives of the people,” President ‘Lula’ said.

