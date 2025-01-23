FITUG supports GECOM’s decision on Biometrics amid upcoming elections

THE Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG) has expressed its strong support for the recent decision made by Justice Claudette Singh, Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), regarding the implementation of biometrics for the upcoming elections.

As the country prepares for elections that are constitutionally due later this year, FITUG emphasises the importance of ensuring that no obstacles hinder the execution of this vital democratic process. The organisation recognises the significant implications of introducing biometrics, particularly the requirement for citizens to present themselves to have their fingerprints digitally captured. FITUG warns that the extensive nature of this undertaking—encompassing equipment procurement, training, and a nationwide rollout—could create unnecessary uncertainty at such a critical juncture.

In light of these concerns, FITUG urges the Guyana Elections Commission to focus on its constitutional responsibilities and to dedicate its efforts towards effectively preparing for the upcoming General and Regional Elections, regardless of their scheduled date. The union’s stance underscores the necessity for a seamless electoral process that upholds the democratic principles of the nation.