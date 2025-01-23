GPF recruits graduate with pride, purpose

-89 recruits complete rigorous training

THE essence of true leadership was palpable at the Police Officers’ Training Centre on Wednesday, as the Guyana Police Force (GPF) celebrated the graduation of recruits from courses 20 ‘G’, 42 ‘B’, 43 ‘B’, and Spanish Language Courses at a ceremony that underscored the path to success laid down by those who have come before.

A total of 89 vibrant new ranks were welcomed into the force, bolstering its capacity and enhancing proficiency in foreign languages.

The graduates underwent an intense eight months of training at the Police Academy, honing their skills through various modules designed to equip them with essential policing knowledge and practical experience. The curriculum included topics such as Basic Contemporary Policing, Police Standing Orders and the Police Act, as well as practical exposure to court proceedings at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and autopsies at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation Mortuary.

In addition to traditional policing skills, recruits engaged in community projects, donating sports gear to youth in various neighbourhoods, demonstrating their commitment to giving back and fostering positive relationships within the communities they will serve.

Delivering the feature address, Commissioner of Police Mr Clifton Hicken congratulated the graduates on their achievements and urged them to embrace professionalism and accountability in their roles. “Engage with the community and be friendly,” he encouraged, emphasising the effectiveness of community-oriented policing in crime reduction. Reflecting on his own early experiences as a police officer, Mr Hicken shared insights on creating a friendlier approach to law enforcement, urging recruits to be proactive in their interactions with the public.

The commissioner stressed the importance of maintaining transparency and ethical conduct in line with police standards, highlighting the GPF’s Strategic Plan for 2022-2026, which focuses on infrastructure and partnerships to strengthen community ties.

Parents and community members were also called upon to support the new ranks, with the commissioner expressing confidence in their potential. “I believe in you; the senior officers believe in you; your parents believe in you,” he stated, reinforcing the collective responsibility for upholding the oath the recruits have taken.

Recognition was given to outstanding performers within the graduating classes, with awards for Best Student, Runner-up Best Student, and Most Improved Student. For Course 20 ‘G’, the

awards were presented to Constable 26730 Thomas as Best Drill performer; Apprentice Samaroo as Best Classroom Student; Constable 26600 Moore as Runner-Up Best Student, and Constable 26634 Yow as Best Student. In Course 42 ‘B’, Constable 26554 Allicock received the Best Drill award, Constable 26595 Mack was named Best Classroom Student, Constable 26567 Daniels was the Runner-Up Best Student, and Constable 26596 Mack was recognised as Best Student. For Course 43 ‘B’, Constable 26623 Stephen was awarded Best Drill, Constable 26624 Tacoordeen was named both Best Classroom Student and Best Student, and Constable 26603 Panaram was recognised as Runner-Up Best Student.

The overall Best Student award was presented to Constable 26624 Tacoordeen, who achieved an impressive overall pass mark of 97 per cent.

Also present at the ceremony were Deputy Commissioner ‘Administration’ Mr. Ravindradat Budhram, Deputy Commissioner ‘Law Enforcement’ Mr. Wendell Blanhum, Woman Superintendent Angela Fraser, Director of the Police Force Academy Woman Superintendent Sonia Herbert, along with other senior and junior officers, parents, and special invitees.

As the new ranks embark on their journey with the Guyana Police Force, their commitment to service, community engagement and professional development stands as a testament to the future of policing in Guyana.