Prison Service prioritises prisoners’ healthcare amid ongoing reforms

THE Guyana Prison Service (GPS) is advancing its initiative to provide comprehensive healthcare to prisoners across the nation.

In a firm declaration made on Tuesday, GPS Director Elliot emphasised the importance of maintaining the physical health of inmates, particularly given that many will reintegrate into society within a few years.

During a meeting with medical doctors from various prison locations at the Prison Headquarters, Director Elliot asserted that prisoners are entitled to the same healthcare standards available to the general population. He underscored the necessity for inmates to access vital health services without facing discrimination due to their incarcerated status.

“Health personnel, particularly physicians, charged with the medical care of prisoners must provide them with the protection of their physical and mental health, and treatment of disease of

the same quality and standard as is afforded to those who are not imprisoned or detained,” Elliot stated, addressing the healthcare workers present.

This commitment aligns with the GPS’s strategic plan to deliver holistic healthcare services to inmates, marking a significant transformation in the Prison Service’s approach. Director Elliot noted that this reform goes beyond merely constructing new correctional facilities. It represents a fundamental shift in how prisoners are managed and treated, highlighting improvements in working conditions for staff, which the GPS believes will enhance the overall prison environment.

The GPS’s medical department is receiving substantial support from the Ministry of Health, which provides technical guidance to improve the medical care and treatment available to prisoners. This collaboration signals a comprehensive effort to ensure the well-being of both inmates and the dedicated staff working within the prison system, ultimately fostering a healthier and more rehabilitative correctional environment.