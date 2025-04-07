Big potential for diaspora investment in Silica City Phase Two

—President Ali says, outlines opportunities for malls, apartments

NOW focused on diaspora investments, the second phase of Guyana’s premier smart city – Silica City – will commence soon, President, Dr Irfaan Ali disclosed on Sunday while addressing a mammoth gathering at a community engagement in Belle West, Canal #2 in Region Three.

“You know, we have people in the diaspora. They want [to] know how [they’re] going to be involved. The second phase will be opened up within two weeks. And that second phase will be for diaspora investment. You can come there, build your mall, build your apartment complex and you will have the opportunity to own your own homes in the next phase of Silica city,” the Head of State said.

This new phase will allow those investors to build malls, apartment complexes, and even own homes within the city, as part of a broader vision to create a modern urban centre that accommodates 15,000 families.

Dr Ali emphasised that Silica City will not only be a place to live but also a transformative “way of life,” focused on improving mental health, wellness, technology and self-sufficiency through innovative infrastructure. “It will extend life expectancy, naturally,” he said, underscoring the project’s long-term benefits for residents.

“It’s not only a city, it’s a way of life, it’s going to be a way of life. It’s going to extend life expectancy naturally, because of the infrastructure and [the] way in which the city will be built, focusing on mental health, wellness, technology, self-sufficiency,” he reiterated.

Back in August 2024, the government partnered with the University of Miami to complete the comprehensive plan for Silica City. It was during the building expo when the master plan for the city was unveiled, showcasing all the cutting-edge technologies and other amenities it will have.

“We will have this Silica City realised by 2030. Nothing will stop us. We are going to continue engaging and working with the best planners,” President Ali had stated.

The city will represent a significant step forward in Guyana’s developmental strategy for a sustainable and climate-smart future. It is set to emerge as the most desirable area for ecologically conscious living.

Recreational parks, community centres, buildings, an electrical system, and multi-specialty healthcare will all be part of the city, creating an atmosphere that improves enjoyment, productivity and well-being.

The ambitious undertaking will address the impacts of climate change and sea-level rise, as well as the issues associated with the growth of non-coastal urban settlements.

Already, the first 110 young professionals’ houses being constructed at Silica City are nearing completion.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, has since expressed satisfaction with the progress of works, following an inspection during a November site visit.

She had previously disclosed that all the infrastructural works have been completed, including road and drainage networks and the installation of utility services.

There are 75 flat housing units and 35 elevated ones. The flat houses are priced between $25,200,603 and $25,290,178, while the elevated ones cost approximately $33,980,153 to $34,450,145.

Once completed, Silica City will be outfitted with the newest energy-saving technologies for wastewater management, energy management and water conservation.