West Demerara residents confident PPP/C, President Ali can take Guyana forward

DESPITE rainy conditions on Sunday, residents of Belle West, Canal Number Two Polder, West Bank Demerara, came out in their numbers to praise the good work of President Dr. Irfaan Ali and his People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government.

During a community meeting held at Belle West, Canal #2 Polder, several residents took turns in giving their approval of the work done by the current administration for the past four years. According to them, they have benefitted greatly from many of the initiatives and development works.

Captain Cleroy Heywood used the opportunity to encourage others to support visionary political party since according to him the development across Guyana is evidence of its continued progress.

“I don’t have an issue today, all I want to say is that this government has been doing tremendously well, in the areas of health, education, and infrastructure and as such, I want to encourage all of you here to continue to support this young and vibrant administration that has the vision to take this country forward,” he said.

Heywood reported that he has seen rapid development in the marine sector, where the ports of Georgetown were dredged so ships can navigate safely to and from our ports and elsewhere in Guyana.

“I was selected to go to India to bring back MV Malisha. The government’s vision is a working vessel to ferry people and that vessel is plying the North West District. The locals can attest to that. They are happy with the state-of-the-art vessel, they don’t have to tie up hammocks no more since the vessel is outfitted with air conditioning,” he said.

He emphasised that progress must continue as he endorsed the PPP/C and encouraged others present to help the party win the upcoming elections.

“I endorsed the party, wholeheartedly, Long live the PPP/C,” Heywood said to loud applause.

Meanwhile, some farmers, who were present at the community meeting expressed their gratitude for the dredging works completed to improve drainage for the cultivation.

One farmer related that he is very pleased with the tractor that was gifted to him.

Another farmer said they are also very happy with the farm-to-market road, the cash grant relief for farmers and other initiatives they have benefitted from thus far.

A Belle West resident was elated to speak at the meeting. He related that the work of the current administration ‘must return to power’ based on the development in the country.

He rated President Ali as the people’s leader, who is down-to-earth and who is on the ground constantly to meet and listen to the concerns of the people.

The resident during his remarks al endorsed the PPP/C before confidently stating that Dr. Ali will return as the president since he has their support all the way.

The resident stated that he once planted cane in APNU time and after the industry collapse he still had to pay his loan. The man stated that he was encouraged by his friends, to join the party to provide for his family and he made the right choice to switch and is staying with the PPP/C.

“We are with you, Mr. President. We meet you on the ground and always open to listen to the people,” he said as he was cheered on by other supporters of the party.

Another resident of Belle West said he has been living in the area for some 60 years and has never had a chance to speak publicly or to meet the president.

He said he was elated to be able to give his views and share his concerns.

According to him, he is very grateful for the upgraded roads and drainage system in his community.

He stated that he would like to create jobs for residents with the re-establishment of his business, if the access road can be upgraded. He also called for the establishment of a recreational space in the community.

Meanwhile, another resident related that he was happy to see President Ali ad he like other who spoke before him, declared himself a staunch PPP/C supporter.

The residents noted that due to the PPP/C they now have good roads in Belle West, and farmers have benefitted from cash grant relief. According to him, they are all overjoyed the President Ali took time out of busy schedule and met with them despite the unfavourable weather conditions.

“You will be the leader again, after the upcoming elections, as true leader of the people,” he said.

A female villager said she is very happy about the upgraded roads in Belle West while another gave her testimony stating that because of this government, her sister is alive today.

“Because of you President Ali, my sister is in her own home and my mom and aunt who were not on speaking terms were able to reunite at a housing initiative held and I am happy that you brought people together to come to terms with their issues and be family again,” she said.

Other residents also expressed their thanks and pledged their support for the PPP/C for their improved lives and the rapid development that is taking place in all the regions in Guyana