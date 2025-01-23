PSC supports GECOM Chair’s decision on Biometrics for upcoming elections

THE Private Sector Commission (PSC) has reiterated its role as an Accredited Observer for Guyana’s General and Regional Elections, engaging with key stakeholders including the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), the international diplomatic community and political parties as the 2025 elections approach.

Guided by principles that uphold the Constitution of Guyana, the PSC emphasises the need for governance and administration of the elections to ensure every qualified citizen has a free and fair opportunity to register and vote.

In light of recent discussions regarding the introduction of biometric identification at polling stations, the PSC has noted a statement from GECOM Chairperson, Justice Claudette Singh (Ret’d), who indicated that introducing such a system before the upcoming elections is not feasible. Singh highlighted the complexities of implementing biometric identification at both registration and polling places, noting the limited time available to prepare for the elections.

The PSC fully supports Justice Singh’s position, clarifying that there is no constitutional or legal requirement for biometric fingerprinting at polling stations. Current legislation mandates biometric fingerprinting only at the time of registration, a process conducted transparently with political party representatives present to verify voter identities.

Once registered, scanned fingerprints are transformed into digital images stored in a secure database, which is checked internationally to prevent duplication. The PSC assures the public that the voting process is secure, with multiple safeguards in place to prevent fraud. Polling stations are staffed by officials from contesting political parties and monitored by both local and international observers, thereby ensuring transparency throughout the voting process.

At the end of polling, votes are counted publicly in the presence of party officials, who verify the accuracy of the results before certifying them. In cases of doubt, the counting process is paused for verification, ensuring that all parties are satisfied before proceeding.

In conclusion, the PSC affirms that the existing use of biometrics at the registration stage is adequate for verifying voter identity in the upcoming elections, advocating for a transparent and fair electoral process in Guyana.