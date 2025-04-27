–Jagdeo says, affirms that gov’t aims to empower NGOs to tackle social issues within communities

DELIVERING lasting change within communities and tackling social issues, such as animal cruelty are among the objectives of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo has highlighted, while noting that the government’s job is to empower them.

The Vice President, during a youth engagement on Friday last at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre outlined that both the government and the NGOs must clearly define its role and stick to its core functions. He also noted that a space must be created for NGOS and faith-based groups to execute their roles and address social challenges.

The Vice President pointed to the increased subvention for NGOs to tackle certain pivotal issues such as child abuse. Child Link is one such beneficiary; it was noted that the Guyana Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GSPCA), had a subvention of only $700,000 per year but now, it has been increased to $15 million.

“So definitely more support, like we want to work more with people living with disabilities; the NGO’s will get the support of the government to ensure that a lot of the services we have can be spread right across our country. That’s the approach we want to take,” the Vice President said.

As it pertains to faith-based organisations, Jagdeo said the government continues to pledge its support but it expects work to be done.

“I keep saying to the faith-based organisations, the churches, the temples, the mosque, your job is to work. We will support you to do work in the community. So when the young man in a village faces a crossroad or a young woman too, and they have to make a crucial decision in life, they’re confronted with some criminal temptation because the guy on the street trying to get them to sell drugs for him; the faith-based leaders, because in every community we have either a church, a temple or mosque, or all of them, they should be here, and we’re prepared to support their outreach, not to get that government worker to go here often.”

Dr. Jagdeo then outlined the government’s approach to the people, noting that feedback in the communities help policymakers address issues such as drainage, street lighting, etc, more effectively.

He said: “When I go on an outreach I understand what level of services, if I depend on the NDC or the RDC to send me a report on what’s happening in Nabaclis or Enmore or somewhere else, they will sterilise the report to make themselves look good. When I go on the ground and I hear directly from people, and they sit here, then there’s no filter, and then I can address the question. So, it’s a feedback mechanism for policy makers. It allows you to keep your ear on the ground. Why do you take in our manifesto for the next five years we already can talk a bit about it, openly, about the ideas, because we know we’ve been on the ground. We know what concerns people the most.”