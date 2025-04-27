Tech She Can: Women leading digital transformation

AS Guyana continues its acceleration towards digital transformation, the contributions of women in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) are becoming increasingly vital. Across the globe, women are leading innovation, building infrastructure and driving our digital future, yet their representation in the sector remains low.

According to a Forbes report, as of 2024, women comprise approximately 25 per cent of the workforce in large global technology firms, marking a modest increase from previous years. Supporting this, the World Bank also reports that women account for less than a third of the global workforce in technology-related fields. These statistics reinforce the ongoing need for initiatives that promote gender diversity in the tech industry.

At the National Data Management Authority (NDMA), we firmly believe that women must not only occupy space in this sector but also actively create opportunities for others. Our commitment is unwavering in ensuring that experienced and qualified women fill key leadership positions. Notably, two of our most critical divisions, Cybersecurity and e-Services have exemplary, skilled and highly qualified women in senior leadership positions: Cybersecurity Director Muriana McPherson and e-Services Manager Nkasi Nedd.

Their leadership has been instrumental, showcased in their involvement in several national ICT projects, including Guyana’s Digital Readiness Programme, the formulation of comprehensive cybersecurity policies for the whole of government, and the launch of several critical eService applications, making essential government service access more readily available. Conjointly with female leadership, we continue to support and promote the role of women within the Authority.

Currently, 36 per cent of our employees are female, many of whom hold critical positions such as Directors, Managers, Programmers, Engineers, Product Owners, and Team Leads as we continue to strategically undertake projects that not only foster the growth of Guyana’s ICT sector but also the impact of women in the sector. Our commitment extends beyond the workplace. In 2024, Guyana received a Recognition Award at the Eighth Digital Government Ministerial Meeting of the Americas (held in Brazil) for our programmes, such as our Girls in ICT Day Initiative.

This initiative saw women engineers from the eServices department capture the interest of the young girls of Wakapoa Secondary in Region 2 and ignite the flame of ICT career possibilities. In addition, our workshops, led by the Cybersecurity team, benefitted female students of Grades 9 and 10 from four Georgetown schools, providing invaluable resources to women and girls aspiring to join this dynamic sector.

Further, Government-sponsored initiatives like the Guyanese Girls Code Programme have empowered hundreds of young women with coding and programming skills, nurturing a passion for innovation and technology from an early age. These initiatives were designed to bridge the gender gap and place the baton firmly in the hands of the next generation of female tech leaders.

The Government of Guyana has demonstrated a robust commitment to investing in initiatives that support girls in ICT. President Dr. Irfaan Ali has emphasised the integral role of women in Guyana’s digital development. In his message on International Women’s Day 2023, President Ali stated, “Guyana shares and supports the aspirations of the international community in reducing gender inequality within the digital sector.” This commitment is further evidenced by substantial investments aimed at empowering women across various sectors.

As of March 2025, the government has invested approximately $156 billion in various initiatives supporting women’s empowerment in Guyana including the Women’s Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN). At NDMA, our vision is clear: a future where women are not only included in technology but where they thrive, shape and lead it. By celebrating the achievements of female leaders, expanding access to ICT education for girls and aligning with national policy initiatives, we are working towards a more equitable and dynamic tech landscape in Guyana.

For more information on this and other trending tech topics and on the work of the NDMA visit our website at ndma.gov.gy.