Top Cop inspires ranks with story of his rise from Special Constabulary

POLICE Commissioner, Clifton Hicken, on Monday, used the story of his rise from the Special Constabulary to inspire ranks who are starting their journey or looking to elevate themselves in the area of law enforcement.

Commissioner Hicken, during a strategic meeting with the Special Constabulary, shared his own journey, starting there before rising to the highest rank in the Guyana Police Force.

He emphasised the values of perseverance and hard work, inspiring ranks to excel in their duties.

The Top Cop also outlined the Force’s 2022–2026 Strategic Pillars, urging attendees to align with these principles and maintain engagement and proactivity in their respective roles.

“You are all important people,” the Commissioner stated, highlighting the essential role of the Special Constabulary in the Force’s success.

The event was organised by Woman Deputy Superintendent Fradella Boyce, Officer in Charge of the Special Constabulary, and senior leadership of the Force, including Deputy Commissioners Mr. Ravindradat Budhram, Mr. Errol Watts, Mr. Wendell Blanhum, and Regional Division #4 ‘A’ Commander Mr. Simon McBean.

The meeting began with a Christian prayer led by Pastor Jean Roberts, followed by the recitation of the National Pledge.

In his remarks, Deputy Commissioner McBean expressed gratitude to the Special Constabulary ranks, emphasising the importance of professionalism and vigilance in their duties.

Deputy Commissioner Watts praised the department for its robust presence and encouraged members to deepen their knowledge of the Police Standing Order, emphasising its role in effective law enforcement.

Deputy Commissioner Blanhum highlighted the critical contributions of the SC ranks to Guyana’s security, urging them to recognise their potential and continue striving for excellence.

He reflected on the growth of the Special Constabulary Unit, motivating members to seize opportunities for personal and professional development while upholding diligence, integrity, and professionalism in their roles.

The meeting reinforced the leadership’s dedication to diligence, fairness, and strategic focus, serving as a motivating force for SC ranks to uphold the values of the Guyana Police Force. With an emphasis on professionalism and a collective vision for continued growth, the Special Constabulary remains a vital component of Guyana’s law enforcement framework.