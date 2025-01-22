‘Max’ found guilty of fish vendor murder

SHAQUILLE Foulkes, also known as ‘Max,’ was found guilty of the 2020 murder of 43-year-old fish vendor Hanuman Jadunauth, also called ‘Baccoo.’

A unanimous verdict was delivered by a 12-member jury on Monday at the Demerara High Court before Justice Navindra Singh.

The trial judge has scheduled sentencing for February 17, 2025. Foulkes, now 34, remains on remand as he awaits his sentencing hearing.

The tragic incident unfolded on March 30, 2020, when Jadunauth was last seen alive in the company of Foulkes and another individual.

Surveillance footage, which played a pivotal role in the trial, showed Foulkes walking with Jadunauth, who was carrying a water bottle that Foulkes had reportedly instructed him to fetch.

Subsequent footage revealed Foulkes striking Jadunauth while he carried the bottle.

Additional video evidence captured Foulkes walking back along Swan Street, Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara (WBD), holding a knife.

On the morning of March 31, 2020, the police responded to a call from Swan Street, where Jadunauth was discovered unconscious with multiple stab wounds to his chest, neck, and body.

He was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital. Foulkes was apprehended on April 2, 2020, and confronted with the surveillance footage two days later.

During police questioning, Foulkes admitted to being the individual in the footage, but claimed the knife belonged to someone else and said he had discarded it in a trench at the end of the street. He led officers to the area, but the knife was never recovered.

Eyewitnesses testified to seeing Foulkes with Jadunauth before the stabbing and later observed him holding a knife after the fatal attack.

Despite the mounting evidence, Foulkes denied his involvement, asserting that he went straight to his aunt’s house in Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara (WCD), after leaving a party on the night of the incident.

He also denied residing in Pouderoyen, despite guiding investigators to his residence during the probe. The prosecution team, led by attorneys-at-law Christopher Belfield and Muntaz Ali, presented compelling evidence, including surveillance footage and eyewitness accounts to secure the conviction. Foulkes was represented by attorney Lawrence Harris.