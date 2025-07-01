‘We are building a corridor of opportunity’

-President Ali says at commissioning of new US$133.4M Ogle to Eccles Highway

-thoroughfare will open new lands for housing, other opportunities

– will eventually extend to Providence to connect to new Demerara River Bridge

REDUCING the travel time between the East Coast and the East Bank of Demerara from one hour to just under 10 minutes, the first phase of the Ogle to Eccles Four Lane Highway was on Monday afternoon commissioned by President Dr. Irfaan Ali.

The Head of State during his feature address at the commissioning ceremony, stated that the US$133.4 million investment is not just simply ‘a stone and asphalt’ project, but one of opportunities.

“We are building new corridors of opportunity for Guyana. But it is also a bold declaration, a declaration that Guyana is on the move, not by chance, not by choice, not by accident, but by deliberate action. The road is about our ambition, not casted stone and asphalt. It is about progress, poured and paved. It is about our vision translated into reality,” President Ali emphasised.

He added: “This road is not fundamentally about traffic management, although it will most certainly relieve congestion on the East Bank and East Coast, especially during peak hours. It will cut down commuting time, it will ease frustration and reduce fuel costs.”

The new throughfare he noted is a part of a much larger, grander and consequential vision to take the country to newer heights, opening new network links.

It also reflects the speed of the country’s economic growth and expansion.

“Guyana’s economy has grown not in inches, but in leaps. And to keep pace with that growth, to sustain it and expand it, we must continue to invest in productive assets. One of the most important ways to do so is by building infrastructure that opens up new lands and communities, stimulate investment and drive inclusive development,” the President explained.

The new road he stressed is about building families and improving the quality of life for citizens, serving as a catalyst for broad-based national development.

“Where roads go, opportunities follow, and where opportunity flourishes, so too does human dignity, industry and prosperity. This bypass road is opening up far more than an alternative route. This has opened up lands for housing, agriculture, commerce, warehousing and industry. This has opened up the arteries of our economy so goods can flow, people can move, and services can expand,” President Ali asserted.

The new road will also be seen as a ‘socio- economic enabler’ as the government forges ahead with plans for transformation.

“This bypass road is opening up far more than we could ever imagine. By improving our road network, we’re improving access to markets for farmers, fishermen and small businesses. We are making it easier, faster and cheaper to move produce from farm to market, to move goods from warehouse to port, and to move people from where they live to where they work and learn, and also to access education and health services.”

Since assuming office in 2020, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic has pursued a robust infrastructural agenda and to this end, Dr. Ali noted that the newly commissioned highway is just one aspect of the government’s broader vision.

Further, he noted that several other road networks are either under construction or nearing completion.

He referenced a design for the new Land of Canaan to Linden-Soesdyke Highway which was recently completed.

GREATER INTERCONNECTIVITY

Meanwhile, Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill revealed that the contractor – Ashoka Buildon, an Indian company, has been re-engaged to further expand the new highway to Providence, allowing for the direct link of traffic from the new Demerara Harbour Bridge to the East Coast corridor.

“There will be a seamless transfer that when you come off the bridge, the roundabout, which is being constructed right now at Heroes Highway, then you continue for another two kilometres to connect with this, and then you could get along. it is visionary leadership and ensuring the best for the people” he said.

The minister noted that the cost of roadwork from Eccles to Providence will be charged at the same rate as the Ogle to Eccles Highway.

“Even though there are increases in the construction market, we got it for the same price,” Minister Edghill boasted.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar was also among attendees. In his remarks, he emphasised the importance of maintaining the road and urged the public to treat it with care, avoiding activities that could damage it.

“I believe that this project will put Guyana on the map in terms of the level of construction that we are able to do and the level of quality that we’re able to deliver. I want to say that the road belongs to Guyanese [and] that we must treated [it] as our property.”

He added: We should not be parking trucks, haulers and all sorts of things at the side of the road causing it to damage. We should not speed on the road and cause accidents. We should not be malicious to go dig out the reflectors in the night when nobody is watching.”

Offering remarks virtually, India’s Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar praised Guyana’s economic progress and infrastructure development, emphasising the shared values and mutual support between the two countries.

The project was funded by a line of credit from the Indian Export-Import Bank, marking a new chapter in bilateral cooperation.

The road network connects Ogle to Eccles over 11.57 kilometres and includes a modern four-lane highway with 24 box culverts, nine minor bridges, eight pipe culverts, and a major bridge, along with modern junctions, energy-efficient lighting, and drainage systems.

Over 350 skilled personnel and more than 200 machines were involved in the project, which began with large-scale site clearance. Workers also experienced challenges pertaining to soil conditions.