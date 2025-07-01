President Ali’s work speaks for itself – Thandi McAllister

WITH rapid development taking place across all sectors of the country, former executive member of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) and attorney-at-law, Thandi McAllister, has said that President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s work speaks for itself.

McAllister was at the time speaking on the Starting Point podcast, during which she noted that the Head of State has passionately outlined his plans for the country, and with the same passion has brought those plans to fruition.

“I started out as a sceptic; I did! And I’m happy that I was pleasantly put to my place… He is doing a fantastic job, and it’s not because we’re of the same era, or we’re from the same region, that I’m to sit here and say, hey, he deserves a second term. His work speaks for itself,” she said.

Against this backdrop, she described President Ali’s first term in office as a rewarding and interesting journey for Guyana, as vast development has been seen.

She added, “I am happy that he’s been able to steer the ship right. Yes, there have been storms; and there will be storms. But he’s been able to steer the ship right. And I think it’s because he has very good support, and he has very strong shoulders to lean on.”

Further to this, McAllister indicated that having been exposed to Dr. Ali’s work and his philosophy of wanting what’s best for Guyana and observing what he has put into his presidency and all that has been taking place, a vote in Guyana’s best interest is a vote to re-elect President Ali.

“Observing how much he has put into this presidency, and how much he continues to sacrifice to ensure the transformational development we are all witnessing, a vote in Guyana’s best interest is a vote for the PPP/C and to re-elect Ifraan Ali as President of this Co-operative Republic,” she stated.

Further, she indicated that a vast difference can be seen between President Ali and his predecessor in relation to grounding with the people, as she noted that it is important not to lose that connection with one’s base.