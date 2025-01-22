Successes in 2024 should serve as confidence for CARICOM to achieve more –Secretary-General says

DESCRIBING 2024 as “very active and rewarding,” CARICOM Secretary-General, Dr. Carla Barnett, expressed optimism for 2025, noting the Community’s commitment to building on its achievements and embracing new challenges and opportunities.

At the 54th Meeting of the Community Council of Ministers on January 16, Dr. Barnett highlighted the gains made in 2024, which she said should serve as a source of confidence as CARICOM continues to benefit its people.

She reflected on the past year, noting CARICOM’s strong presence at international forums, including the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly and the Summit of the Future.

“Last year, we amplified our efforts to ensure that our united and collective voice was heard at some of the highest-level international forums. It has become abundantly clear that if we do not actively and consistently advocate for ourselves, our priorities may well be relegated to the footnotes of international policy agenda,” the Secretary-General stated.

Dr. Barnett stressed the need for increased advocacy in 2025 and beyond, highlighting the Summit on Financing for Development in Spain, COP 30 in Brazil, along with CARICOM’s internal priorities: food and nutrition security; free movement of people, services and capital; innovation and digital development; crime and security; intra-regional transportation, that all require focused attention and commitment to moving forward.

The Meeting, anchored in Bridgetown, Barbados, was chaired by the Hon. Kerrie Symmonds, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Barbados.

Minister Symmonds emphasised the challenges faced by vulnerable, Small Island Developing and low-lying coastal States amid escalating global conflicts and the climate crises.

He outlined Barbados Prime Minister’s priorities, as the current Chair of CARICOM, for enhancing resilience, advancing regional unity and development, championing global justice, and seizing opportunities for transformation.

Minister Symmonds called for renewed commitment to economic growth and collective action, urging his colleagues to harness the resourcefulness and resilience of their citizens to achieve regional prosperity.

“This new year presents our Caribbean Community with the opportunity to renew our commitment towards economic growth and expansion and to face challenges collectively as a region and individually through the leaders in each of our countries,” the Barbados Foreign Minister stated.

The Community Council met Thursday to prepare for the upcoming 48th Regular Meeting of Heads of Government to be held in Barbados from 19-21 February, and to address matters related to the Secretariat’s operations. (CARICOM)