CDIL, GEMR host first medical standardisation certification, training conference

THE Global Emergency Medical Registry (GEMR) and the C Douglas Institute of Learning (CDIL), have partnered to host their first emergency medical conference titled, ‘Bridging the Gap — Global Standards Certification and Training.

Participants of the conference included local medical practitioners from private and public institutions, as well as persons from Antigua, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, and other Caribbean countries.

The two-part conference and training series is aimed at offering immersive opportunities for health system stakeholders, educators, regulators, preceptor candidates, hospital and pre-hospital medical leadership to engage with the GEMR standards and processes.

During this conference the participants will gain insights into current concepts in emergency and resuscitative care, and the precepting process for field training or mentorship.

The conference is sponsored by the CDIL, GEMR and The Resuscitation Group (TRG), and sought to achieve the following objectives: introduction to the GEMR, explore 2023/2024 International Liason Committee on Resuscitation (ILCOR) science recommendations, reflect on improving patient outcomes through regulatory standards, among others.

The faculty-led sessions combine interactive case-based lectures, academic presentations and practical applications to highlight GEMR’s capabilities and the latest in resuscitative science.

It emphasises life-saving, high-risk, low-frequency skills, the application of regulatory standards and the optimisation of education and patient-care outcomes.

According to the co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of CDIL, Dr Charles Douglas Bunbury II, the purpose of the conference is to get the relevant persons on the same page in terms of the ILCOR standards and International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) standards.

“We’re going to be doing preceptor training with the persons that [sic] are here. From tomorrow, we’re going to be going over to Mercy Hospital’s Emergency Department, and we’re going to be interacting with patients doing preceptor training. So, they are trained to actually train others and be able to sign off for them to be certified with GEMR,” he said.

The five-day conference commenced on Monday and will end on Friday. Approximately 30 persons are attending the conference.

He noted that when it concludes, participants will be GEMR-certified, allowing them to practise not only in Guyana, but anywhere around the world.

“The achievement and goals, a better understanding of ILCOR standards …those are the standards on resuscitation. We were able to let them know about the changes that have come about in 2025. Every year there are changes in resuscitation and emergency room practices, new medications or new procedures to be done, and one of the biggest, I would say, accomplishments would be that we’re going to actually have GEMR-certified preceptors in Guyana at the end of this.”

CDIL aims to continue to host different conferences to help educate the community, the public and medical professionals throughout Guyana and the Caribbean to ensure that they are all on the same page.