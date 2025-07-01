GCB President bats for President Ali’s re-election

–hails him as architect of Guyana’s sporting and national transformation

IN a stirring address at a recent awards ceremony, President of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), Bissoondyal Singh, delivered a heartfelt tribute to President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, lauding him as the driving force behind Guyana’s meteoric rise in both sports and national development over the past five years.

Singh, speaking to an audience gathered to honour outstanding contributors to Guyanese sport, urged attendees not to lose sight of the visionary leadership that has paved the way for sustainable progress across the nation.

“While he may not be on the list of awardees for tonight’s event, he is, without a doubt, the greatest contributor to this sport over the past five years,” Singh declared, referencing President Ali’s transformative impact.

Describing President Ali as “the architect of the transformation and modernising of this country,” Singh credited him with elevating Guyana onto the global stage, noting that the nation is now recognised as the fastest growing economy per capita in the world.

Singh praised Ali’s leadership qualities, highlighting his vision, courage, and compassion: “He leads with vision, courage, and firm resolve. But more importantly, he leads with heart. He inspires trust, cultivates unity, and brings out the best in those around him.”

Since assuming office, President Ali has championed a dynamic vision for inclusive development, Singh noted, ensuring that sports is no longer an afterthought but a pillar of national pride and unity.

Singh emphasised that under Ali’s guidance, teams have flourished, communities have grown stronger, and countless lives have been positively changed.

In a powerful moment, Singh called on the audience to rise in recognition of President Ali’s exceptional service and leadership.

“We are proud of you. We are inspired by you. And we stand with you,” Singh stated, offering the GCB’s full endorsement and support for Ali’s continued presidency and the leadership of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C).

Singh’s remarks reflect a broader sentiment of gratitude and optimism within the sporting and wider national community.

As Guyana continues its remarkable trajectory of growth and development, the partnership between visionary leadership and grassroots engagement in sport stands as a testament to the nation’s bright future.

With the 2025-2030 horizon in sight, Singh concluded with a message of unity and hope: “May your leadership and guidance continue to uplift this great land we all love and call home.”