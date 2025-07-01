Real-time electronic traffic management system imminent –President Ali announces

PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali has announced the implementation of an advanced electronic traffic management system aimed at easing congestion and enhancing road safety across the country’s high-volume traffic areas.

He made this revelation at the commissioning of the new Ogle to Eccles highway, which adds an alternative link between the East Coast of Demerara and the East Bank of Demerara.

The initiative, which forms part of the government’s broader efforts to ensure digital transformation, will utilise interconnected traffic cameras and roadside digital screens to provide real-time traffic updates and diversion instructions to commuters.

“So, we are going to interconnect the cameras in high volume traffic areas to give us what we call E-traffic management,” President Ali said.

According to the President, the smart traffic system will be fully integrated with mobile technology to ensure accessibility and convenience for drivers.

Essentially, persons would be able to see where there is a buildup of traffic and what are the possible routes to divert to.

The system is expected to significantly reduce traffic buildup and improve overall commuter experience through data-driven decision-making. Back in April, the government rolled out its automated speed-ticketing system.

This state-of-the-art system, powered by advanced speed cameras and radar speed signs connected to cloud-based infrastructure, detects and ticket speeding violations, ensuring seamless and fair enforcement of traffic laws.

Last year, the government began the installation of smart cameras along several major highways across the country, which had captured more than 60,000 instances of drivers speeding.

In January, data gathered through the use of newly established traffic cameras and the installation of new radar speed signs provided invaluable insights into the behaviour of road users, particularly as it relates to speeding.

The data, which was collected over the course of several days, revealed that between seven per cent and 11 per cent of road users are exceeding speed limits during peak hours.