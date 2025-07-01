Modern Christ Church Secondary School opened

MINISTER of Education Priya Manickchand, along with the administration of Christ Church Secondary and officials from the Ministry of Education, welcomed scores of students back to their school building two years after it was destroyed by fire and they were relocated.

The school was maliciously set on fire in early 2023, displacing more than 500 students along with teachers.

The Education Ministry, following the tragedy, immediately pursued and finalised plans to reconstruct the school. The project involved seven contracts, and amounted to $688.159 million.

The new three-storey building containing 20 classrooms was built at the same site, and will accommodate the teachers and students who were housed at the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE), in Turkeyen.

The new school has modern amenities, including science and IT ‘labs’, and modern classrooms.