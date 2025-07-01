Police investigating death of Agricola resident

POLICE in Regional Division 4A are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Romel Bollers, a 33-year-old shopkeeper of Lot 120 Brutus Street, Agricola, East Bank Demerara.

The suspected murder occurred around 08:30hrs at Titus Street, Agricola, on Monday. Investigations so far have revealed that Bollers left his home around 08:15hrs to go and feed pigs at Lot 166 Titus Street, Agricola.

According to the police, Bollers’ sister said that shortly after, she overheard people in the area saying that her brother (Romel Bollers) had been shot.

She immediately left and went to their pig pens (at Lot 166) where she saw her brother lying motionless on the ground on his back, in front of a pig pen. He was bleeding from injuries to his abdomen and back.

The ambulance service from the Eccles Fire Station was summoned, and Bollers was escorted to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body was examined, and a wound was seen on his right shoulder, two on his abdomen, and one to his right elbow, all suspected to be gunshot injuries. The body is at the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home awaiting a PME.

The scene was processed by ranks from CID HQ, and one nine mm spent shell was recovered. Investigations are in progress, the police said.