Consultation continues on compulsory acquisition of lands for transmission cables for GtE project

ATTORNEY General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, MP, on Monday held consultations at the Latchmansingh Primary School, Bush Lot, West Coast Berbice with over 100 residents particularly farmers from Mahaica, East Coast Demerara to Blairmont, West Coast Berbice, whose occupation of lands along the corridor earmarked for the installation of Guyana Power & Light (GPL) transmission cables will be affected.

According to information from the Attorney General’s Facebook page, the transmission cables are intended to distribute electricity generated by the Wales Gas-to-Energy Project and will extend to as far as Number 53 Village on the Corentyne Coast.

During the engagement, the Attorney General briefed the residents on the importance of the Gas-to-Energy Project, emphasising that it will ensure reliable supply of electricity and cooking gas at appreciably lower prices than which currently obtain.

He further highlighted the transformative impact this project will have on the economy and the lives of every single Guyanese citizen.

The Attorney General further outlined the process the government intends to activate to compulsorily acquire the lands and pay market value in accordance with the law and the Constitution.

“In this exercise, the government’s priority is to ensure that your proprietary interests are protected, that the process embarked upon is fair and transparent and that as far as possible, we arrive

at consensual positions on what fair market value is for whatever property is being acquired.

“While the government will provide lawyers and certificates of valuation, you will be free to retain lawyers of your choice and secure as certificates of valuation from valuation officers of your own choosing,” he said.

The minister further emphasised that, as far as possible, the government is aiming to run the transmission lines along state lands and only where state lands are not available that private properties will be acquired.

“Compensation will also be paid for growing crops as well as for building and erections on these lands, including, lands that are leased from the State,” he said.

Also, in attendance at the meeting were Vickchand Ramphal, Regional Chairman of Region Five (Mahaica – Berbice), senior officials from the Guyana Power & Light Inc, the Mahaica Mahaicony Abary – Agricultural Development Authority (MMA-ADA) and the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA).