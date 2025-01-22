Twenty youths poised to become certified fibre-optic technicians

BIT CEO urges youths to seize opportunity for telecommunication industry success

TWENTY young people from across Guyana have embarked on an innovative journey to become certified Fibre-Optic Installers, following the launch of the Fibre-Optic Installation Training Programme by the Board of Industrial Training (BIT).

The four-week programme, which was launched at the Ministry of Labour’s Boardroom, on Tuesday, aims at equipping participants with the technical skills needed to meet the demands of Guyana’s rapidly evolving telecommunications sector.

Delivering the feature address, Joseph Hamilton, Minister of Labour, stated that the training programme will play a pivotal role in ensuring the nation is equipped with the technical expertise required to remain competitive in an increasingly connected world.

As such, he praised the trainees for their dedication to personal and professional development especially the lone female participating in the programme. This participation speaks to the Government’s manifesto promise to encourage gender inclusivity in all training and employment opportunities.

“It is encouraging to see women stepping into fields traditionally dominated by men. This reflects progress and our commitment to ensuring that opportunities in technical training are accessible to everyone, regardless of gender,” Minister Hamilton noted.

As Guyana continues its journey toward modernisation, the Minister pledged to advocate for more initiatives that empower women to pursue careers in technical and vocational fields.

BIT’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Richard Maughn, urged participants to recognise the seriousness of the programme, highlighting the significant investment and effort required to bring it to life.

‘This is not just another training course. It is an intensive programme designed to prepare you for the real demands of a modern and evolving telecommunications industry. You must dedicate yourselves fully to succeed,’ he stated.

To this end, CEO Maughn encouraged the participants to use the opportunity to transform themselves to meaningfully contribute to the country’s development.

Ms. Sherissa Phillips, Liaison at the Rehoboth Workforce Development Centre, echoed those sentiments, highlighting the programme’s national significance and its potential to open career opportunities in the telecommunications field for participants locally and internationally.

Also, present at launch were Ms. Natecia Garraway, Senior Monitoring and Evaluation Officer; Ms. Marcel Watson, Monitoring and Evaluation Officer; Mr. Rohan Bishop, Technical Officer for Region Four (4) and Mr. Jason Clarke, Technical Officer, Region Four (4), attached to the Board of Industrial Training.