‘Safeguard the homes of God for future generations’

-President Ali urges as BV’s St. Peter’s RC Church celebrates 150th anniversary

-announces imminent launch of programme to support religious institutions

THE St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church in Beterverwagting (BV) on the East Coast of Demerara, on Sunday celebrated its 150th anniversary.

Delivering an address to the church’s congregation was President Dr. Irfaan Ali, who called the celebration of 150 years, a “glorious anniversary.”

He stated that the church has marked a century and a half of service, spiritual nourishment, community service and architectural majesty.

Reflecting on the church’s history, President Ali stated that St. Peter’s has stood the test of time, endured, and has been faithful to its mission.

He underscored the many contributions made by the Catholic Church in Guyana, including in the areas of healthcare and education.

The Guyanese leader noted that the religious institution has been a light in the heart of its members and of the East Coast of Demerara.

The Roman Catholic Church was constructed in 1875, and according to the President, what was commissioned was not a mere structure of timber and nails, but a covenant between the divine and the dwellers of that village.

He went on to say that the architecture of many Catholic Churches, including the St. Peter’s church are not only buildings, but they are a part of a heritage that binds craftsmanship to devotion.

Alongside this, President Ali revealed that they will be launching a programme to support churches, and other faiths, in keeping its architecture and faith alive.

He noted that the church is officially recognised by the National Trust of Guyana as a regional monument and declared that the time has come for a national effort, not only for those who practise the Catholic faith, or for members of that parish, but for all to preserve the buildings that form part of the soul of Guyana.

He affirmed, “We must not let termites consume what took generations of faith to build. We must not let rain erode what prayers once raised.”

Dr. Ali called for all to safeguard the homes of God for future generations to continue to walk in these institutions.

“Few remain relevant, revered, and radiant after 150 years. St. Peter’s has done all that and more. It has weathered storms, both literal and metaphorical. It has outlived regimes, reshaped generations, and reimagined its mission for changing times. And through it all, it has remained true to Christ, to community, and to calling,” the President said.

He continued, “In an age where institutions falter and traditions fade, the longevity of St. Peter’s is a quiet miracle. A miracle kept alive by the faithful, upheld by the clergy, and blessed by God.”